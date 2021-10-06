NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Introduction of Options on the OMXS30 ESG index (185/21)

As of Monday October 25, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce options contracts on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible Index (OMXS30ESG). From that date, the options contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date. The trading start date will be confirmed and communicated in a separate Exchange Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. This Exchange Notice contains the following information: -- Index information -- Contract specification -- Technical product information -- Margin parameter -- Margin price source -- Margin netting between OMXS30ESG and OMXS30 -- Market making -- Transaction fees -- Member testing -- Time plan -- Key Information Documents (KIDs) For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018987