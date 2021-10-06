NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Extended contract term for OMXS30ESG index futures (186/21)

As of Monday October 25, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will extend the contract term for futures contracts on the OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Responsible Index (OMXS30ESG). The current contract term of 3 months will be extended up to 36 months in accordance with the following: Series will be listed with a term of 36 months with expiry in December. Series will be listed with a term of 18 months with expiry in March, June and September. Series will be listed with a term of 3 months with expiry in all other months. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018993