The report finds a new third-party Data Centre Space under development of over 1.6 million m2 with investment to a total of Euro 15 billion from 2021 to 2023.

The report Data Centre Developments in Europe 2021 onwards uses information on 105 projects collated by DCP on key new third-party Data Centres planned across seventeen (17) European Countries.

This report finds that there will be approximately 1.6 million m2 of potential raised floor space under development with over 2,900 MW of power when complete. DCP calculates that the project capex will total around Euro 12 billion in total.

Data Centre construction in Europe is currently booming with the first phase of build outs to appear during 2022. Compared with 2019 to 2020 the number of new Data Centre projects from 2021 to 2022 has increased by sixty percent.

The growth in new facilities in Europe reflects the spread of Data Centres to smaller metro markets in Europe who are now catching up with the larger FLAP markets with large campus developments. The relative lull in Data Centre investment in 2019 to 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in new projects scheduled to start from 2021 and 2022. DCP will continue to track these new developments.

From the research, the analyst highlights the following key trends:

The UK sees the highest number of new Data Centre projects with twenty-two followed by Germany with fifteen and now Spain with ten, followed by France and Italy with eight facilities.

In some markets the amount of new Data Centre capacity could be transformative with Portugal's potential Data Centre space growing by 410 percent and Ireland's growing by 127 percent (based on the announced new space build outs with planning permission) and Norway's growing by 101 per cent.

A number of new large start-up Data Centre Providers are entering the European market, backed by large private groups. An example is SINES 4.0, a new campus Data Centre development in Portugal, which if completed, will become the largest campus in Europe with 450 MW of power. SINES 4.0 is being supported by investment groups Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (US) Pioneer Point Partners (UK). Both investment funds are also financing the roll-out of Echelon Data Centres in Ireland (with up to 400 MW of power). The level of investment funding from private equity funds allows for more speculative large-scale Data Centres to enter the European market.

A focus on new markets for Data Centres: Over the last six-month period to the end of June 2021, there has been a move in Data Centre investment away from the traditional FLAP (Frankfurt, London Amsterdam Paris) markets which have previously attracted the majority of Data Centre investment to smaller Tier II markets including Portugal (Lisbon Sines), Spain (Barcelona, Bilbao Madrid) as well as other city markets -including Dublin, Oslo, Copenhagen, Berlin Vienna.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

European Data Centre Development Overview: First half of 2021, covering seventeen key countries

Data Centre Providers Expansion Plans: Space, Power, Location, Proposed Launches

Data Centre Provider Profiles for new developments.

Summary

Countries Covered

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

