Stavvy Appoints New Chief Finance Officer and Vice President of Legal and Capital Markets to Continue Aggressive Growth

Key Hires will Support Ongoing Financial and Operational Performance as Company Scales

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Stavvy , the Boston-based, fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Arreaga as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter as VP of Legal and Capital Markets, who will be joining the legal department alongside Beth Lehman, VP of Compliance and Consumer Protection. These new leadership positions reflect the company's continuing growth on the heels of their recent $40M Series A funding round , which is the largest Series A in New England Fintech and PropTech history.

These latest additions to the Stavvy leadership team will help further support the platform's accuracy, usability, and adherence to strict regulatory requirements to efficiently execute important legal documents. Their combined expertise in leading financial operations and legal transactions brings a level of ease and security to cumbersome loan transactions, which will be valuable in a space where cybersecurity, client care, and digital assets interact.

"We're excited for the addition of both Eduardo and Jeremy to our leadership team," said Kosta Ligris, cofounder of Stavvy. "Their commitment to strategy will help us in our mission to simplify the most complex legal and financial transactions. These hires are just a springboard for the growth we're seeing on the path to becoming the new standard for digital financial transactions."

Before his role with Stavvy, Eduardo spent 12 years as an Executive Director at MSCI in Mexico and New York City and was a Finance Planning and Analysis Director of the Index business. Prior to MSCI, Eduardo spent a few years in Manufacturing, where he had multiple key roles in Engineering and Finance at Carrier Corporation. As a former MIT Sloan Graduate, Eduardo brings experience as a commercial and operational strategy leader whose executive-level leadership drives teams to improve financial performance.

Jeremy Potter was Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation for Quicken Loans, now Rocket Mortgage, overseeing a team responsible for product innovation, emerging technologies and Fintech start-ups, housing policy, and industry relations in Capital Markets, before joining Stavvy. Prior to working in Capital Markets, Jeremy joined Quicken Loans as Legal Counsel. He has served in various leadership roles for the industry with the Mortgage Bankers Association and Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association, including as Co-Chair to the Minority Homeownership Task Force and a member of the Affordable Lending Committee.

2021 has been a banner year for the Fintech company. In addition to its historic Series A funding, Stavvy also welcomed new impact, marketing, and legal hires with the addition of Kara Banosian, Chief Marketing Officer, Kyle Stephenson, Chief Customer Officer, Amy Huchthausen, Chief Impact and Culture Officer, and Shane Hartzler as Chief Strategy Officer. The team is led by Kosta Ligris, CEO & Cofounder, and Josh Feinblum, President, COO & Cofounder.

