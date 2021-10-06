MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel cancels repurchased shares

DJ NORNICKEL CANCELS REPURCHASED SHARES

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL CANCELS REPURCHASED SHARES 06-Oct-2021 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL CANCELS REPURCHASED SHARES

Moscow, 6 October 2021 - MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces the cancellation of 4,590,852 ordinary shares, which were bought back from shareholders in June.

FOR REFERENCE:

In June 2021, the Company repurchased 5,382,079 ordinary shares from shareholders. On August 19, 2021, the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders approved reduction of the Company's authorized capital by RUB 4,590,852 to RUB 153,654,624 by cancelling 4,590,852 ordinary shares with a par value of RUB 1 each. The remaining 791,227 shares are expected to be used for the employees' incentive program.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

