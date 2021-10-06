Satellite Communication Market size worth $ 131.68 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 9.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing demand for IoT in the aviation industry for numerous functions including aircraft connectivity, airlines, air traffic control, and MRO management is expected to foster the market growth of Satellite Communication Market during the forecast period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Satellite Communication Market" By Product (SATCOM Transponder, SATCOM Transceiver, SATCOM Antenna), By Vertical (Government and Military Applications, Civil Satellite Communications, Commercial Application), By End User (Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment, Maritime SATCOM Equipment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Satellite Communication Market size was valued at USD 65.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 131.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=80810

Browse in-depth TOC on "Satellite Communication Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Satellite Communication Market Overview

The use of Satellite Communication is extensively in television, telephone, radio, internet, and military applications. A large range of radio and microwave frequencies are used for Satellite Communication. The purpose of communications satellites is to relay the signal across the curve of the Earth allowing communication among broadly separated geographical points. It covers a wide area of the earth subsequently whole country or location may be covered with simply one satellite.

Growing applications and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have paved the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). These systems permit customers to track cars or motors and permit freight operators to share and receive information promptly. Using satellite communication for transportation will permit seamless and non-stop transmission of data among the vehicle and the transport hub, filling the gaps of the terrestrial networks. Therefore, the usage of satellites for communication in transport networks, which includes logistics, will provide adequate growth opportunities for the market.

Key Developments in Satellite Communication Market

In March 2021 , SKY Perfect JSAT signs contract with Airbus to build Superbird-9 telecommunications satellite.

, SKY Perfect JSAT signs contract with Airbus to build Superbird-9 telecommunications satellite. In August 2020 , Intelsat successfully launched of Galaxy 30, a satellite that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance broadcast distribution capabilities.

The major players in the market are EchoStar Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, L3 Technologies, Inc., SES S.A, Telesat, Intelsat, Viasat, Inc., Gilat Satellite Networks, and Thuraya Telecommunications Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Satellite Communication Market On the basis of Product, Vertical, End-User, and Geography.

Satellite Communication Market, By Product

SATCOM Transponder





SATCOM Transceiver





SATCOM Antenna





SATCOM Modern



SATCOM Receiver



Satellite Communication Market, By Vertical

Government and Military Applications



Civil Satellite Communications



Commercial Application



Others



Satellite Communication Market, By End-User

Portable SATCOM Equipment



Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment



Maritime SATCOM Equipment



Airborne SATCOM Equipment



Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment



Satellite Communication Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Maritime Satellite Communication Market By End User (Government, Merchant, Leisure Vessels), By Type (Mobile Satellite Service, Very Small Aperture Terminal), By Service (Tracking & Monitoring, Voice, Data, Video), By Application (Perioperative Care, Acute/Critical Care, Intensive Care Units), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Satellite Modem Market By End-User (Transportation & Logistics, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities), By Data Range (Entry-Level Data Rate Modems, Mid-Range Data Rate Modems), By Channel Type (Single Channel Per Carrier Modems, Multiple Channel Per Carrier Modems), By Application (Offshore Communication, Tracking & Monitoring, Mobile & Backhaul), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Satellite Transponder Market By Service (Leasing, Maintenance & Support), By Applications (Commercial Communications, Government Communications, Navigation), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Aerospace And Defense Telemetry Market By Type (Radio, Satellite), By Application (Aerospace, Defense), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 7 satellite internet service providers providing high-speed network globally

Visualize Satellite Communication Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg