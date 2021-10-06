TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, will present an e-poster on its research on a novel, atraumatic, and consistent hernia mesh fixation device at the Hernia 2021 European Hernia Society American Hernia Society Joint Congress. The event is scheduled to be held virtually and in-person from October 13 October 16, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its unique biopolymer platform based on a novel biocompatible, biomorphic and biodegradable material, which is a highly viscous, light-activated surgical adhesive.

The unique properties of this material make it ideal for use in minimally invasive scenarios such as hernia repair. In this scenario, the TISSIUM product facilitates mesh affixation and accurate positioning over the hernia defect, while avoiding the trauma caused by traditional penetrating fixation methods.

Dr. Frederik Berrevoet, University Hospital of Gent, said: "Regarding this new polymer, surgeons don't have the possibility to make mistakes during application, whereas for tacks you need to do things right

The results that will be presented at the Hernia 2021 European Hernia Society American Hernia Society Joint Congress demonstrate the high potential of TISSIUM technology in minimally invasive surgery and, more specifically, in ventral hernia repair.

About the results:

The presented research consists of a study that evaluated the safety and performance of the TISSIUM system as an alternative to tacks in laparoscopic IPOM. Ventral hernias were created in a porcine animal model and treated using composite meshes that were fixed either with commercially available penetrating fixation devices or TISSIUM's novel adhesive technology. Specifically, TISSIUM's hernia mesh fixation device prevented re-herniation, promoted good mesh integration into, and long-term mesh fixation to, the underlying tissue. Due to its atraumatic nature and biocompatibility properties, the device demonstrated good local tissue tolerance. TISSIUM's technology is designed to be atraumatic and offers multiple key usability differentiating points compared to standard penetrating fixation methods and other adhesives.

About TISSIUM:

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013. For more information, please visit: www.TISSIUM.com and @TISSIUMtech.

