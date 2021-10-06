Global IQX Enables Conversational AI in New Partnership

Gives employee benefits insurers a better way to serve employees with AI-driven advice

LAS VEGAS, NV and OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / At InsureTech Connect,Global IQX announced a new partnership with SHADE.ai, a provider of conversational AI solutions, to extend its data-driven solutions for insurance companies selling employee benefits.

SHADE.ai will integrate with Global IQX's Employee Self-service Portal and the IQX Intelligence Suite, including employee recommendations for both group and voluntary benefits.

Driven by artificial intelligence techniques like natural language processing (NLP), SHADE.ai is built exclusively for the insurance industry. It enables insurers to deliver timely advice and assistance to their customers via a digital assistant. With a glossary of insurance terms and a robust library of product definitions, SHADE.ai can clarify insurance policies and processes for customers, helping them navigate their options.

"As its core, SHADE.ai offers a Conversational Guide that helps both policyholders and prospective insurance buyers navigate through the often-opaque policy details to learn about relevant insurance products and benefits," says Roya Bozorgnia, founder and CEO of SHADE.ai.

Global IQX, a leader in employee benefits sales and underwriting automation, has invested in its own suite of AI-powered components over the last three years, called the IQX Intelligence Suite.

"There is impressive synergy here," said Mike de Waal, CEO of Global IQX. "We look forward to combining Global IQX's predictive analytics capabilities with SHADE.ai's conversational AI to offer personalized recommendations and a superior customer experience across the employee benefits ecosystem."

"This is a great opportunity for our insurer clients to adopt conversational AI, unlocking upsell opportunities and increasing plan member satisfaction," said de Waal.

Bozorgnia said: "Today, insurance customers expect an always-on, personalized digital experience. We at SHADE.ai are so excited for this partnership and look forward to achieving great things together."

About Global IQX

Global IQX is a dominant provider of AI-driven employee benefits sales and underwriting solutions, helping insurers write more business in less time. Global IQX offers a suite of business-configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline, and automate new-business and renewal processes for group and voluntary benefits. The IQX Sales & Underwriting Workbench streamlines quoting for all benefits products sold in North America and experience rate small groups up to 100,000+ lives with dozens of divisions and classes. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Global IQX serves some of the world's largest insurance companies.

For more information, contact Stephen Boucher at stephen.boucher@globaliqx.com

About SHADE.ai

SHADE.ai is an artificial intelligence (AI) technology software company using next-generation automation techniques designed to reduce the complexity consumers face when purchasing insurance products.

The company digitizes and transforms the insurance onboarding process that significantly enhances the customer experience, reduces customer service calls, drives efficiencies, and creates large new growth and service opportunities. SHADE.ai empowers policyholders to access and update policy details, update new billing information, policy renewal, track beneficiary changes, and more.

