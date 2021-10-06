DJ TUI AG: Publication of Prospectuses

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Publication of Prospectuses 06-Oct-2021 / 19:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ADVERTISEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT. NOTHING HEREIN SHALL CONSTITUTE AN OFFERING OF NEW SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES. NEITHER THIS COMMUNICATION NOR ANY PART OF IT SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH OR ACT AS AN INDUCEMENT TO ENTER INTO ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER. ANY DECISION TO PURCHASE, SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE, SELL OR OTHERWISE DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES MUST BE MADE ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS OR THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING CIRCULAR.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A RECOMMENDATION CONCERNING ANY INVESTOR'S DECISION OR OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE OFFERING (AS DEFINED BELOW). THE PRICE AND VALUE OF SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A GUIDE TO FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT ARE NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS LEGAL, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL OR TAX ADVICE. EACH SHAREHOLDER OR PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR SHOULD CONSULT HIS, HER OR ITS OWN INDEPENDENT LEGAL ADVISER, BUSINESS ADVISER, FINANCIAL ADVISER OR TAX ADVISER FOR LEGAL, FINANCIAL, BUSINESS OR TAX ADVICE.

TUI AG

Publication of Prospectuses

6 October 2021

Further to the announcements made by TUI AG (the Company) earlier today with respect to the launch of a fully underwritten capital increase to raise gross proceeds of c.EUR 1.1bn (the Offering), a prospectus (the German Prospectus) setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 6 October 2021. For the purposes of the UK Admission, a separate prospectus (the UK Prospectus) has been approved on the same day by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Both prospectuses are available on the Company's website (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investoren/ capital-increase-october-2021). A copy of the German Prospectus is available on the website of BaFin (www.bafin.de) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority (https://registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/), and a copy of the UK Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The information in this announcement should be read in conjunction with both the German Prospectus and the UK Prospectus (together, the Prospectuses).

All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning set out in the Prospectuses.

Timetable

Expected timetable of principal events in Germany and in the United Kingdom:

6 October Approval of the UK Prospectus by the FCA and approval of the German Prospectus by BaFin 2021 6 October Publication of the UK Prospectus and the German Prospectus 2021 7 October International transfers of shares in the Company between the CREST system in the UK and the Clearstream 2021 system in Germany paused from close of business 7 October Subscription Offer published 2021 8 October Subscription Period begins; Subscription Rights trading on HSE and FSE begins 2021 11 October Record date for Subscription Rights entitlements 2021 DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period begins; DI Pre-Emptive Rights begin trading on a multilateral 12 October trading facility of the London Stock Exchange 2021 International transfers of shares in the Company between the CREST system in the UK and the Clearstream system in Germany resume from open of business 21 October Subscription Rights and DI Pre-Emptive Rights cease trading 2021 26 October Subscription Period and DI Pre-Emptive Rights Subscription Period end 2021 27 October Rump Placement, if any 2021 Commencement of trading in the New Shares 2 November 2021 Settlement of New Shares with shareholders and investors

Application will be made to the LSE for up to 523,520,778 DI Pre-Emptive Rights to be admitted to trading on a multilateral trading facility of the London Stock Exchange which is expected to be effective on 12 October 2021. The DI Pre-Emptive Rights will expire at the end of the DI Rights Subscription Period. All acceptances in respect of the DI Pre-Emptive Rights must be submitted no later than the expected deadline of 10:00 GMT on 26 October 2021. The DI Pre-Emptive Rights will settle on a T+1 basis.

For further information, please contact:

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Corporate Finance & Controlling

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ +49 (0)511 566 1425

Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas

Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia

Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318

Media

Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates, or in any other jurisdiction in which the distribution, release or publication would be restricted or prohibited. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company (the Securities) in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) (the Prospectus Regulation) and the UK Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the UK Prospectus Regulation). The public offering of certain Securities in Germany and the United Kingdom will be made exclusively by means of and on the basis of the published German Prospectus of the Company which has been approved by the BaFin in Germany, and on the basis of the published UK Prospectus of the Company which has been approved by the FCA in the United Kingdom, in each case which approval should not be understood as an endorsement of any Securities offered. Investors must not subscribe for or purchase any Securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in the German Prospectus or UK Prospectus, as applicable, published, or the international offering circular issued, by the Company in connection with the Offering, as the case may be (together with any amendments or supplements thereto), and should read the German Prospectus, UK Prospectus or the international offering circular, as the case may be (together with any amendments or supplements thereto) before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Securities. The approved German Prospectus is available on the website of the BaFin (www.bafin.de), the website of the Company (https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investoren/ capital-increase-october-2021) and the website of the European Securities And Markets Authority (https:// registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). The UK Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) and the website of the Company ( https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investoren/capital-increase-october-2021).

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background information purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's decision or options with respect to the Offering. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The contents of this announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each shareholder or prospective investor should consult his, her or its own independent legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2021 13:13 ET (17:13 GMT)