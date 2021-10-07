Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of premium cannabis products and services, and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann"), today announced a partnership with Delta 9 Cannabis Inc ("Delta 9") to offer Delta 9 products on VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.

VIVO and Delta 9 are two of Canada's longest running cannabis companies, both receiving Health Canada licenses late 2013 to early 2014. Through the Delta 9 and VIVO supply partnership, VIVO will purchase and list a selection of Delta 9 cannabis dried flower products for sale directly to Canna Farms' medical patients, expanding its portfolio offering of brand options for nearly 20,000 active medical patients.

"We're pleased to add Delta 9 as a new LP supply partner," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO Chief Executive Officer. "As the leader in the health & wellness cannabis industry, we are committed to providing our patients with access to quality craft cannabis."

"We're excited for our craft products to be available nationally through one of the leading medical cannabis marketplaces," commented John Arbuthnot, Delta 9's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Delta 9's small batch, hand trimmed strains, are complementary to Canna Farms' craft product offerings."

In addition to the Company's Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside brands and products, Delta 9 joins existing third-party partners to provide a broad selection of medical cannabis products and accessories in one convenient medical marketplace for patients.

Patients requiring support with registration or placing orders may contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.



Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

For further information:

VIVO Investor Relations

+1 416-848-9839

ir@vivocannabis.com



