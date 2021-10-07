Time Out has revealed that Nørrebro in Copenhagen tops its fourth annual World's Coolest Neighbourhoods list: the cultural and culinary hotspots that are leading the way as we begin to emerge from the pandemic.

Nørrebro, Copenhagen credit Giuseppe Liverino, Copenhagen Media Center

Since 2018, Time Out's World's Coolest Neighbourhoods list has been collated using responses from the Time Out Index survey, combined with the expertise of Time Out's international network of local editors and city experts. This year, more than 27,000 global city-dwellers nominated their city's coolest, most underrated and most culturally exciting neighbourhood. To create and rank the final list, Time Out's local expert editors and writers rated neighbourhoods for great vibes, food, drink, nightlife, emerging culture, community spirit and resilience. They also considered sustainability, innovative green initiatives and other factors that promote stress-free living.

Nørrebro is a diverse district where history meets ultramodern architecture on the northern side of Copenhagen's lakes, and it truly has it all. In a city proudly known for its food and drink scene, Nørrebro has seen a flurry of new openings this year from bakeries to natural wine bars, all with a focus on local, seasonal (and often foraged) produce. The neighbourhood was host to the city's Pride march this summer, when WorldPride came to Copenhagen the most significant LGBTQ+ event in the world. In a year where community has been more important than ever, Nørrebro has no shortage of innovative initiatives including Nørrebrogade's Car-Free Sunday where traffic is swapped for live music and flea markets, and Usynglige Stier ('Invisible Paths') an interactive art exhibition that brings fun and a splash of colour to the neighbourhood's most vulnerable areas.

Caroline McGinn, Time Out's Global Editor-in-Chief, said: "Time Out's annual list of the World's Coolest Neighbourhoods is a love letter to the city at its most joyful and surprising. It celebrates the hyperlocal places where cities of the future are being made up, on the spot. In the last year, grassroots community culture has been vital to preserving the health and optimism of city-dwellers and the restaurants, bars, galleries and culture spots that make cities such a crucible of invention and social life. It's inspiring to see how much energy there is in these areas, where communities have come together, hung out and made new stuff, as well as supported other businesses and each other. You've probably never heard of most of the neighbourhoods on the list but these are places where a 'better normal' is emerging. I can't wait to visit."

1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen

2. Andersonville, Chicago

3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul

4. Leith, Edinburgh

5. Station District, Vilnius

6. Chelsea, New York

7. XI District, Budapest

8. Ngor, Dakar

9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong

10. Richmond, Melbourne

11. Neukölln, Berlin

12. Centro, Medellín

13. Dalston, London

14. Silver Lake, Los Angeles

15. Dublin 8, Dublin

16. Zoloti Vorota, Kiev

17. Noord, Amsterdam

18. Villeray, Montreal

19. Surry Hills, Sydney

20. Ancoats, Manchester

21. Sagene, Oslo

22. Old Xuhui, Shanghai

23. Centro, Mexico City

24. Gràcia, Barcelona

25. Saúde, Rio de Janeiro

26. Kemptown, Brighton

27. Sololaki, Tbilisi

28. Brickell, Miami

29. Ouseburn, Newcastle

30. Barranco, Lima

31. Chamberí, Madrid

32. Vinohrady, Prague

33. Katong, Singapore

34. Anjos, Lisbon

35. Daikanyama, Tokyo

36. Haut-Marais, Paris

37. Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

38. Foz, Porto

39. Central Square, Boston

40. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

41. Jamestown, Accra

42. Centro, Oaxaca

43. Mouassine, Marrakech

44. Dubai Marina, Dubai

45. Kadikoy, Istanbul

46. Poblacion, Manila

47. Ari, Bangkok

48. Koregaon Park, Pune

49. El Arrayán, Santiago

