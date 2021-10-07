Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) ("Evertz" or the "Company"), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, in Burlington, Ontario.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by the way of show of hands. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results for the election of directors if a ballot vote had been taken, both by total and as a percentage of votes represented at the meeting:

Nominee Votes For

by Proxy % For

by Proxy Votes

Withheld

by Proxy % Withheld

by Proxy Douglas A. DeBruin 55,152,689 94% 3,555,454 6% Romolo Magarelli 55,648,003 95% 3,060,140 5% Rakesh Patel 55,165,529 94% 3,542,614 6% Christopher M. Colclough 56,120,995 96% 2,587,148 4% Dr. Ian L. McWalter 57,323,637 98% 1,384,506 2% Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 57,325,637 98% 1,382,506 2% Brian Piccioni 57,513,161 98% 1,194,982 2%

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors' remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by way show of hands.

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan

By a way of vote by ballot, the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan and the approval of all unallocated options thereunder were supported by the Company's shareholders. Detailed results of the vote on this matter are set out below.

Motion Votes For

by Proxy % for

by Proxy Votes

Withheld

by Proxy % Withheld

by Proxy Re-Approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan 55,395,486 94% 3,312,657 6%

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335 7580

ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98838