The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is developing the "TIME TO ACT" climate action movement to accelerate viable decarbonization efforts.

The TIME TO ACT: Climate Action Forum, which will be held right before COP26, will focus on discussion of definitive actions to halve CO2 emissions by the year 2030.

In the high level session, leaders from various fields will convene to share their perspectives on accelerating efforts to curb climate change as we head into 2030.

Afterwards, experts from cities and businesses that are introducing progressive initiatives regarding hydrogen and buildings will present, followed by discussions regarding findings and future courses of action.

The conference will be live streamed and can be viewed at the address below:

https://www.time-to-act.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/forum

Click here to view the event flyer.

https://www.time-to-act.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/wp/wp-content/themes/timetoact/pdf/brochure_forum_en.pdf

[Outlines] Date Time: Thursday, October 14th, 2021 7:00 pm 10:00 pm (JST) (in your timezone) Theme: TIME TO ACT: Climate Action Forum ~Accelerating Efforts Toward "Carbon Half" by 2030~ Program: Moderator: Mr. UCHIDA Togo, Executive Director, ICLEI Japan From 7:00 pm (JST) 1. Opening remarks Ms. KOIKE Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo 2. Opening speech Mr. Eric GARCETTI, Mayor of Los Angeles 3. High Level Session Theme: Accelerating Efforts Toward "Carbon Half" by 2030 Speaker: Ms. KOIKE Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo Mr. Anies BASWEDAN, Governor of Jakarta Mr. Børge BRENDE, President, World Economic Forum Ms. Carolyn DAVIDSON, Her Majesty's Consul-General, British Consulate-General Osaka Mr. SUEYOSHI Takejiro, Representative, Japan Climate Initiative; Special Advisor to UNEP Finance Initiative in the Asia Pacific Region From 8:00 pm (JST) 4. Workshop #1: Hydrogen Theme: Promotion of social implementation of hydrogen mobility toward making practical use of hydrogen-related technologies Speaker: Representatives from the Tokyo Government, the Queensland Government, the private sector, etc. From 9:00 pm (JST) 5. Workshop #2: Buildings Theme: Pursuing sustainable buildings and finance interactively Speaker: Representatives from the Tokyo Government, the City of New York, C40, the private sector, etc. Format: Online, Live broadcasting *A recording will be posted on our website (https://www.time-to-act.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/forum) after the forum. Language: English and Japanese *Simultaneous Japanese- English interpretation will be provided Host: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Supporting Partners: C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability

