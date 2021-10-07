FreeWheel, A Comcast Company and video advertising software provider, today announced the promotion of Virginie Dremeaux to Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Based in Paris, Dremeaux will be responsible for leading and expanding FreeWheel's international marketing team to support its business efforts in the U.K. and Europe.

In her new, expanded role, Dremeaux will lead marketing and product marketing across the region to build greater awareness of FreeWheel's differentiated advertising products and media solutions, and support FreeWheel's clients during this critical time in the quickly changing television ecosystem. As a key member of FreeWheel's international leadership team, she will partner across disciplines to drive innovation and strategies to make video advertising more efficient through the use of data and automation, and to foster the adaption of technology that helps connect buyers and sellers.

In addition, she will continue to oversee FreeWheel's international communications team, a vital arm of Comcast Advertising's overall communications team, to bring greater awareness to the company and drive thought leadership through press, events and social media.

Dremeaux will report to Pooja Midha, who joined Comcast Advertising as chief growth officer earlier this year.

Since joining FreeWheel as Executive Director, Product and Sales Marketing, International in 2019, Dremeaux's role has grown considerably. She has worked in conjunction with multiple parts of the business, including all aspects of sales and marketing, leading initiatives to drive growth for FreeWheel's clients and the overall premium video industry. Most notably, Dremeaux has been instrumental in helping to accelerate the launch of FreeWheel's addressable TV solutions across Europe and emerged as a leading expert in the advanced TV space in the region.

"Virginie's natural leadership and perceptive insights into the future of our business have contributed significantly to FreeWheel's success since she joined the company. This new role recognizes and rewards her contributions to FreeWheel thus far and enhances her ability to drive positive change moving forward," said Midha.

She continued: "Virginie is a strategic leader with a talent for inspiring teams and fostering collaboration to generate new ideas and bring them to life through flawless execution. She exemplifies the evolving relationship between sales and marketing, and the role the latter can play in driving business results. We're very excited for her to step into this new role and look forward to working together to further accelerate growth across FreeWheel's global markets."

Dremeaux has more than 20 years of experience in TV and digital media, with extensive knowledge of cross-screen advertising solutions and inventory monetization across all platforms. Most recently, before joining FreeWheel, Dremeaux held the position of Digital Marketing and Digital Development Director in the advertising department of Canal+ Group for 11 years.

"I am honoured to have been chosen to lead the expansion of the marketing team in support of FreeWheel's sales efforts at such a pivotal time in the advanced TV industry," Dremeaux said. "FreeWheel is in a unique position to transform the way TV and premium video advertising is bought and sold, and I could not be more excited to help bring this vision to life and drive greater success for the company and for our clients."

