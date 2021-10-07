The acquisition strengthens Lineage's ability to serve customers worldwide, including locations in France and Germany, and enhances Lineage's value-added services offerings

Kloosterboer is a recognised sustainability leader, aligning with Lineage's focus on this critical area

Uniting the companies' innovation and warehouse automation capabilities will lead to greater supply chain efficiencies for customers

Lineage Logistics LLC, a leading global temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, has completed its acquisition of Kloosterboer Group, a Netherlands-based, family-owned cold storage company with a strong global footprint. The companies combine to create an enhanced facility network in key European markets with a focus on sustainability and innovation within the temperature-controlled supply chain.

Kloosterboer has 900 team members and 11 strategically located facilities in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada and South Africa, totalling 6.4 million cubic metres of capacity and 790,000 pallet positions, with a commercial focus on port-based activities and highly-automated warehouse solutions. Kloosterboer also provides value-added services like freight forwarding, customs brokerage, juice blending, container handling, and intermodal transport.

"We welcome the Kloosterboer team to the One Lineage family and are thrilled to unite with an organization that has a nearly 100-year history of being entrepreneurial and customer centric. We look forward to integrating their state-of-the-art facilities and diverse services so we can better serve our customers in Europe and around the world. It's also clear that we have cultural alignment with a shared focus on leading the industry in sustainability and innovation," said Harld Peters, Senior Vice President for Europe at Lineage.

Sustainability leadership in the sector has been a hallmark for Kloosterboer. Five facilities have been recognized by BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) and the company's use of nearly 18,000 solar panels and four wind turbines have reduced the equivalent CO2 consumption of more than 4,100 households.

Both companies are known as leaders in developing and operating the industry's most sophisticated fully automated temperature-controlled warehouses. These buildings are capable of handling large quantities of product with an exceptional level of accuracy while using fewer resources, particularly electricity. Combining capabilities in automation with Lineage's applied sciences knowhow will lead to new innovations in warehouse design that should yield even greater efficiencies in the supply chain, creating value and further reducing the environmental footprint for customers.

Lineage's company's European operations are headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with a network spanning Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Spain and UK. With Kloosterboer, Lineage will add locations in France, Germany and South Africa to the list, and Kloosterboer facilities on the east coast of Canada will complement Lineage's existing operations in Montreal and Ontario.

Nielen Schuman acted as financial advisor to the Kloosterboer family and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek served as its legal counsel. Rabobank and Morgan Stanley acted as Lineage's financial advisor and Latham Watkins and NautaDutilh served as its legal counsel.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide. It has a global network of over 375 strategically located facilities totalling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 18 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivalled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Kloosterboer

The Kloosterboer Group is a family-owned company with more than 95 years of experience in the handling of temperature-controlled food products, such as fish, meat, fruit, fruit juices and fruit concentrates, dairy and potato products. Kloosterboer develops and provides innovative and sustainable solutions in the supply chain for conditioned food products. Kloosterboer is committed to long-term relationships, strives to achieve cost savings for its customers and increase the level of service. The company is specialised in warehousing, stevedoring, forwarding, shipping, customs and logistics IT. With storage capacity in The Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada and South Africa, Kloosterboer is one of the leading companies in this sector. (www.kloosterboer.com)

