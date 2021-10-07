Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
07.10.21
08:11 Uhr
0,164 Euro
+0,002
+1,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1640,18708:31
PR Newswire
07.10.2021 | 08:04
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Disclosure under Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Disclosure under Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

PR Newswire

London, October 7

AIM and Media Release

7 October 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Disclosure under Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that it has received the notice extracted in italics below from Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited. The notice was provided to the company pursuant to the Australian Takeovers Panel Guidance Note 20 - Equity Derivatives.

06-October-2021

Dear BASE RESOURCES LIMITED,

Disclosure of Long Equity Derivative Positions

We refer to Guidance Note 20: Equity Derivatives (GN20)issued by the Australian Takeovers Panel. Terms not defined in this notice have the meanings given to them in GN20.

GN20 relevantly provides that the non-disclosure of long positions, including long equity derivative positions, may give rise to unacceptable circumstances. Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited, as investment manager of Amazon Market Neutral Fund and Zambezi Absolute Return Fund (theFunds),discloses the following information on behalf of the Funds.

Identity of the taker:Amazon Market Neutral FundZambezi Absolute Return Fund
Relevant security:Ordinary shares in BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Price (including reference price, strike price, option price etc as appropriate):Not applicable

Entry date and number of securities to which the derivative relates:		Total number of securities to which derivatives relate as at 04-0ct-2021:4,365,556 (0.37%)Total number of securities to which derivatives relate as at 04-0ct-2021:69,640,271 (5.91%)
Type of derivative (e.g. contract for difference, cash settled put or call option):Equity swap
Any material changes to information previously disclosed:No information previously disclosedNo information previously disclosed
Relevant interests in securities:None
Long equity derivative positions and relevant interests held by the taker and its associates:The Funds have no other associates with a long equity derivative position or relevant interest in the company
Short equity derivative positions that offset physical positions:
None

Short positions of more than 1% that have been acquired after a long position is disclosed, whether by notice or substantial holding notice:

None

Yours sincerely

Greg Laughlin
Chief Executive Officer
Regal Funds Management Asia Pte Limited

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

BASE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.