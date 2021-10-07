The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.10.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 07.10.2021Aktien1 FR0014004362 Entech SE2 BMG762791017 Roivant Sciences Ltd.3 US8713321029 Sylvamo Corp.4 US30223G1022 Exscientia PLC5 CA62955C1086 Nabati Foods Global Inc.6 NO0003572802 Arendals Fossekompani ASA7 ID1000162001 PT Bukalapak.com Tbk8 SE0016797732 Storskogen Group AB9 DE000A3E5D07 Aves One AG z.Verk10 US5626621065 Mandiant Inc.11 FR0014004X25 Groupe Flo S.A.12 CA5652973069 Maple Leaf Green World Inc.13 US98983L1089 Zurn Water Solutions Corp.Anleihen1 FR0014005V34 BPCE S.A.2 FR0014005X99 CNP Assurances S.A.3 US47233JGT97 Jefferies Group LLC/Jefferies Group Capital Finance Inc.4 XS2385151738 Buenos Aires, Province of...5 XS2385150334 Buenos Aires, Province of...6 XS2385150177 Buenos Aires, Province of...7 XS2385151142 Buenos Aires, Province of...8 XS2396616455 Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG9 DE000LB2V8L2 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg10 CH1132966339 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG11 XS2397352233 Sparebanken Vest Boligkreditt AS12 XS2391348740 Arion Bank hf.13 XS2393687350 Consolidated Energy Finance S.A.14 XS2397086252 Lorca Telecom Bondco S.A.15 US78016EYD39 Royal Bank of Canada16 US78016EZY66 Royal Bank of Canada17 USC0574BAA64 The Bank of Nova Scotia18 XS2388456456 Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V.19 FR0014005V67 BPCE S.A.20 US370334CQ51 General Mills Inc.21 US78016EZX83 Royal Bank of Canada22 US78016EZZ32 Royal Bank of Canada