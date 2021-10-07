Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Brain+ A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, October 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Brain+ share (short name: BRAIN+) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Brain+ belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 18th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 145th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. The mission of Brain+ is to restore patients' independence and quality of life by treating and detecting cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease and dementia through digital means. Brain+ has developed a set of Digital Therapeutics technologies, which enables the company to create a unique and differentiated product offering; the technologies include computerized cognitive training, digital cognitive stimulation therapy, a specialized memory test for early detection of Alzheimer's and an Alzheimer's lifestyle risk assessment and lifestyle change engine. "We are truly grateful that our new and old investors believe in us and the value of our mission", says Kim Baden-Kristensen, CEO Brain+. "We have gathered a strong team, built a strong foundation of technologies and science, but we would not succeed without the funding, which we have received from all of you, who have participated until now. We will work with focus to make ourselves deserving of this trust and for all the people, who can benefit from our solutions". "We are proud to welcome Brain+ to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. With the listing of Brain+, investors get an exciting new opportunity in health care and technology. We look forward to providing Brain+ and its new shareholders with a transparent and global marketplace for the long-term, continued growth which is the purpose of our Nasdaq First North Growth markets." Brain+ has appointed Keswick Global AG as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com