07.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Brain+ A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen, October 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the Brain+ share (short name: BRAIN+) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark. Brain+ belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 18th
company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
the 145th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

The mission of Brain+ is to restore patients' independence and quality of life
by treating and detecting cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease and dementia
through digital means. Brain+ has developed a set of Digital Therapeutics
technologies, which enables the company to create a unique and differentiated
product offering; the technologies include computerized cognitive training,
digital cognitive stimulation therapy, a specialized memory test for early
detection of Alzheimer's and an Alzheimer's lifestyle risk assessment and
lifestyle change engine. 

"We are truly grateful that our new and old investors believe in us and the
value of our mission", says Kim Baden-Kristensen, CEO Brain+. "We have gathered
a strong team, built a strong foundation of technologies and science, but we
would not succeed without the funding, which we have received from all of you,
who have participated until now. We will work with focus to make ourselves
deserving of this trust and for all the people, who can benefit from our
solutions". 

"We are proud to welcome Brain+ to Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Head
of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Carsten Borring. With the listing of Brain+,
investors get an exciting new opportunity in health care and technology. We
look forward to providing Brain+ and its new shareholders with a transparent
and global marketplace for the long-term, continued growth which is the purpose
of our Nasdaq First North Growth markets." 

Brain+ has appointed Keswick Global AG as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
