Donnerstag, 07.10.2021
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Loihde to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Oct 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Loihde Plc shares
(short name: LOIHDE) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Loihde is the 144th company
to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it
represents the 18th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Loihde is a service company for digital services and security solutions that
builds digital solutions for customers and protects them from cyber security
risks and other security risks. The Company helps its customers to utilise data
and digitalisation and to secure business continuity. Loihde is one of
Finland's largest providers of comprehensive corporate security solutions and
offers the whole value chain of digital development. For more information 

"We are extremely happy that our existing shareholders and potential new
investors can now trade the company's shares in Nasdaq First North Growth
Market marketplace. Loihde has a very large ownership base, and listing is a
natural step in developing the company and its shareholder value. We want to
thank our shareholders for their confidence and continue our uncompromising
work to fulfil Loihde's growth strategy. Loihde's comprehensive capability to
support customers both when it comes to utilising digitalisation and protecting
them from security risks meets our customers' needs well, and we believe it is
a powerful success factor when building the future of our company", says Samu
Konttinen, CEO of Loihde. 

 "We are pleased to welcome Loihde, a company with an impressive long history
spanning close to 140 years, to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said
Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to a lasting
partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

Loihde has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
