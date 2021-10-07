Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Loihde to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Oct 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Loihde Plc shares (short name: LOIHDE) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Loihde is the 144th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 18th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Loihde is a service company for digital services and security solutions that builds digital solutions for customers and protects them from cyber security risks and other security risks. The Company helps its customers to utilise data and digitalisation and to secure business continuity. Loihde is one of Finland's largest providers of comprehensive corporate security solutions and offers the whole value chain of digital development. For more information "We are extremely happy that our existing shareholders and potential new investors can now trade the company's shares in Nasdaq First North Growth Market marketplace. Loihde has a very large ownership base, and listing is a natural step in developing the company and its shareholder value. We want to thank our shareholders for their confidence and continue our uncompromising work to fulfil Loihde's growth strategy. Loihde's comprehensive capability to support customers both when it comes to utilising digitalisation and protecting them from security risks meets our customers' needs well, and we believe it is a powerful success factor when building the future of our company", says Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde. "We are pleased to welcome Loihde, a company with an impressive long history spanning close to 140 years, to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Loihde has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com