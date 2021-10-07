Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (517/21)

Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ) has applied for its B-shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the B-shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ). Short name: SIGN B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013646924 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 060687 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 22, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB