Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
07.10.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (517/21)

Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ) has applied for its B-shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
B-shares in Signatur Fastigheter AB (publ). 

Short name:   SIGN B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0013646924
----------------------------
Order book ID: 060687   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 22, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
