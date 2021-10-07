Norway's largest power distributor selects IFS Cloud

IFS to empower Elvia and its subcontractors with open and flexible cloud platform to interconnect people, work processes and assets

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, announces that Elvia, the largest electricity distribution company in Norway, has decided to implement IFS Cloud to support its mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes.

The result of a merger between Eidsiva and long-standing IFS customer Hafslund, Elvia is responsible of delivering power to more than one third of all households in Norway.

To meet the rapidly growing demand for renewable energy among its private and public customers, the company engaged IFS to define a enterprise software solution that could support all current needs while ensuring easy integration and extensibility to power future innovation projects.

IFS Cloud will be used by 1,800+ Elvia staff and Elvia subcontractors to ensure a uniform way of working across all parts of the business. The solution will form the backbone of an entirely new way of managing core processes such as finance, procurement, as well as contractor and project management. IFS Cloud and its uniquely open API architecture will also be used to modernize and streamline Elvia's asset maintenance processes while providing the basis for intelligent power grid management through the use of sensor data, geodata, and grid data.

"We are witnessning a major shift in the energy sector, where public and private customers place ever-increasingly stringent demands on the generation, provenance, and distribution of the electricity they use," Elvia IT Director Jon Andreas Pretorius said. "This means that we needed to revise and remodel our processes to offer the services people expect from a modern, customer-centric utility company. The IFS solution will help us realize this transformation and gives us an open and easily extensible platform for continuous innovation."

Glenn Arnesen, President, IFS Northern and Central Europe, added, "Elvia is a change- and innovation-driven company and we are proud to have been selected as its technology partner. IFS Cloud was designed to offer enterprises with complex business an uncomplicated way to become data-driven, improve decision-making, and, ultimately, deliver better moments of services to their customers. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Elvia as we implement a future-proof solution for sustainable and efficient power distribution."

