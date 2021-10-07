Nokia Oyj: Lightstorm opts for Nokia's Digital Operations software for faster service rollout

Press Release

Lightstorm opts for Nokia's Digital Operationssoftware forfaster service rollout

Nokia's solution enables Lightstorm to deliver NaaS-based offerings easily and quickly to their customers

Nokia's cloud-native Digital Operations software, deployed on AWS connects the network to the business by automating digital service life-cycle management at scale to evolve OSS from being a mere support system to a business enabler

Deployed by Singapore-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Cloud Kinetics, it is the first publicly announced deployment of Nokia's Digital Operations software on AWS globally





7 October 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Lightstorm, India's first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform,to deploy its Digital Operations software. Nokia willautomate Lightstorm'sservice fulfilment and service assurance processes,enabling the company to create new revenue streams byoffering Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions to theirenterprise customers. The deployment is underway across India and will be implemented on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Once deployed, Lightstorm's customers will benefit fromquick and efficient execution of service requests.

Lightstorm has built a first of its kind utility-grade fiber network across India to support enterprises' digital infrastructure at speed and scale, serving as a backbone to power the country's growing digital economy. Built for a cloud-first environment, Lightstorm's foundations lie in digitalization and end-to-end automation of network systems to deliver a seamless user experience. The company is now pioneering the deployment of Nokia's cloud-native Digital Operations software. This deployment will enable Lightstorm to enter and establish itself quickly in India's NaaS market as a greenfield operator.

The Digital Operations software facilitates business process and operations automation in multi-vendor, multi-technology, and multi-domain networks. This will enable Lightstorm to quickly quote, design, deploy and assure connectivity services with guaranteed service level agreements.

The solution leverages industry standards - including TM Forum Open APIs - to minimize the time required to onboard new customers. Nokia's solution will allow Lightstorm to process connectivity orders in seconds and enable the delivery of complex new enterprise services in minutes - up to 500 times faster than traditional OSS approaches. The solution will also offer closed-loop automation, identifying problems up to eight times faster compared to legacy systems.

Nokia's Digital Operations software is being deployed on AWS by Cloud Kinetics, a Singapore-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner and AWS Managed Service provider for AWS globally. This is the first publicly announced deployment of Nokia's Digital Operations software on AWS globally where, in India, this allows Lightstorm to combine operational efficiency and flexibility with modern service design and delivery. Cloud Kinetics has designed the security architecture and integration.

Amajit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, at Lightstorm, said: "Lightstorm is building a resilient and future-ready telecom network designed to support the ever-growing demand for data and low-latency applications in India. We are confident that Nokia's Digital Operations software on AWS will help us realize our vision of building a software-defined programmable and automated network. We look forward to working with Nokia in our journey to provide a world-class digital experience through our platform."

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Markets, India at Nokia, said: "This deployment builds on Nokia's relationship with AWS, which supports the development and deployment of telecom-specific cloud-native solutions for communication service providers. With Nokia's Digital Operations software and the reliability and scalability of AWS, Lightstorm is positioning itself as a next-generation service provider capable of delivering NaaS services rapidly and efficiently."

Puneet Chandok, President Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL said: "We are pleased to work with Nokia and Lightstorm to bring the complete breadth and depth of AWS to play. Deploying Nokia's Digital Operations software on AWS will allow Lightstorm to drive maximum efficiency, flexibility, and customer satisfaction with modern service design, delivery, and billing. We believe this combination will enable Lightstorm to efficiently manage complexity and costs, enabling them to scale and meet customer demands as they build out their network infrastructure across India."

Resources

Webpage: Digital Operations Center (https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/digital-operations-center/)

Press release: Nokia cloud-native software platform available on Amazon Web Services (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2019/11/18/nokia-cloud-native-software-platform-available-on-amazon-web-services/)

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Lightstorm:

Lightstorm is India's only carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform built to accelerate business growth and innovation in the digital world. We are the pioneer to build a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fibre network, SmartNet, connecting the major economic hubs in India. Our Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform opens new opportunities for enterprises by providing a simple, secure, and smart way to enhance their application performance and user experience. ?A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is building a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation to businesses.

About Cloud Kinetics:

Cloud Kinetics.

