The "Global Surgical Eye Care Market (2021 Edition) Analysis by Product Type (Implantables, Consumables, Equipment), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insight and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Surgical Eye Care market was valued at USD 10.26 Billion in the year 2020 with North America leading the regional market share.

Increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases, geriatric population, adoption of new technologies in lower-income countries, ageing population and high demand for diagnostic procedures is expected to boost the demand of Surgical Eye Care.

Meanwhile, the demand in developed economies is already high and the future growth is going to remain quite stable.

However, the emerging economies will drive the market for surgical eye care in the forthcoming years. Companies are expected to boost innovation and development of various eye implants and equipment to make them more sustainable in the global market with Asia-Pacific holding huge unmet need for surgical eye care.

Rising prevalence of eye-related diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors and others is likely to drive the demand for eye surgeries and implants. Further, in the last few years, it has been observed that the visits to medical institutions for eye care diagnosis has continuously increased.

Increase in per capita income and prevention from the severity of eye disorders are the main reasons behind the rise. Further, the development of advanced products such as advances in laser technology and non-invasive cosmetic surgeries along with growing awareness about the safety of these procedures provide numerous opportunities for the market growth in future.

In recent years, Alcon has focused on surgical eye innovations and some strategic M&A activity. In 2021, Alcon got FDA approval to launch their Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL), the first and only trifocal lens for U.S. patients undergoing cataract surgery. The Global Surgical Eye Care market is projected to display a significant growth represented by a CAGR of 5.95% during 2021-2026.

The global Surgical Eye Care market was valued at USD 10.26 Billion in the year 2020 with North America region leading the regional market share. Increasing prevalence of eye-related diseases, geriatric population, adoption of new technologies in lower-income countries, ageing population and high demand for diagnostic procedures is expected to boost the demand of Surgical Eye Care.

Meanwhile, the demand in developed economies is already really high and the future growth is going to remain quite stable. However, the emerging economies will drive the market for surgical eye care in the forthcoming years. All companies to boost the innovations and developments of various eye implants and equipment to make them more sustainable in the global market and especially in Asia-Pacific, there is huge unmet need for surgical eye care.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Alcon Inc., Johnson Johnson, Carl Zeiss, The Cooper Companies, Bausch Health, Hoya Corporation, STAAR Surgical, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd, and Glaukos Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Surgical Eye Care Market: Product Overview

4. 4. Global Surgical Eye Care Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Surgical Eye Care Market

4.3 Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Growth Forecast

5. Global Surgical Eye Care Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Surgical Eye Care Market: By Product Type

5.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Segment Analysis

5.3 By Implantables- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Consumables- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Equipment/Other- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6. Global Surgical Eye Care Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Surgical Eye Care Market: By End User (2020 2026)

6.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Segment Analysis

6.3 By Hospitals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Ambulatory Surgical Centers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Surgical Eye Care Market: By Region (2020 2026)

8. North America Surgical Eye Care Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Surgical Eye Care Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 North America Surgical Eye Care Market Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Implantables, Consumables and Equipment/Other)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

8.5 North America Surgical Eye Care Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Surgical Eye Care Market By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

8.8 United States Surgical Eye Care Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.9 United States Surgical Eye Care Market Segmentation By Product Type and End User

8.10 Canada Surgical Eye Care Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.11 Canada Surgical Eye Care Market Segmentation By Product Type and End User.

9. Europe Surgical Eye Care Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific Surgical Eye Care Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Global Surgical Eye Care Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Surgical Eye Care Market Drivers

11.2 Global Surgical Eye Care Market Restraints

11.3 Global Surgical Eye Care Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surgical Eye Care Market By Product Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surgical Eye Care Market By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Surgical Eye Care Market By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 Global major Surgical Eye Care market companies

13.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Surgical Eye Care Market

14. Global Surgical Eye Care Market: Major Technological Innovations, Mergers Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Alcon Inc.

15.2 Johnson Johnson

15.3 Carl Zeiss

15.4 The Cooper Companies

15.5 Bausch Health

15.6 Hoya Corporation

15.7 STAAR Surgical

15.8 Topcon

15.9 Nidek Co.

15.10 Glaukos Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ojox1h

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005432/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900