- (PLX AI) - Hansa Biopharma fell 5% in morning trading after Carnegie analysts cut their price target on the stock to SEK 140 from SEK 190.
- • Recommendation remains hold
- • Hansa Biopharma may be seeking to raise additional capital already next year, Carnegie said
- • Meanwhile, catalysts to accelerate the slow commercial trajectory in the EU remain distant, with no additional data likely in the next 12 months, the analysts said
