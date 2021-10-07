Nasuni Completes Record Third Quarter and Welcomes New UK and EMEA Leader

Enterprises increase productivity, reduce costs, and beat ransomware with new file data storage model for the cloud era

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, announced a record-setting Q3. This was accomplished on the back of Nasuni's record-breaking Q2 2021, increasing both bookings and revenue to a new all-time high. This performance has led to capacity under management growing more than 139% over the past four quarters. To further accelerate this rapid growth, Nasuni is announcing the appointment of Chris Addis as Vice President of Sales in the UK and EMEA.

Driven by continued demand from hybrid work models, protection from ransomware, and support for multiple cloud environments with teams wanting simpler file access anywhere - as well as ever-increasing uptake of public cloud applications - Nasuni is achieving consistently high revenue growth. Leading organizations including Wegmans, British Petroleum, and Western Digital trust Nasuni's simplified and secure cloud file storage.

UK and EMEA sales have increased more than 175% for the first nine months of 2021. Nasuni already supports enterprise customers across a host of different sectors in the UK and European economies, including: 1HQ, Laing O'Rourke, McLaren Construction, Pernod Ricard, Ramboll, SAS International, SDL, and TBWA.

To realise this exciting market opportunity, Nasuni has appointed Chris Addis to lead the company's sales strategy and spearhead growth plans in the UK, Germany, France, and other EMEA markets. He will provide sales leadership and work closely with Nasuni's channel partners and public cloud partners.

Chris brings proven sales leadership and customer focus to his new role, having previously overseen global sales & customer experience for Lloyd's Register's digital products, VP EMEA North at ERP change analytics provider Panaya, and EMEA general manager at cloud performance testing & monitoring company, SOASTA.

Paul Flanagan, President & CEO, Nasuni, said: "We continue to experience tremendous growth, surpassing our annual and Q3 targets proving that more businesses are trusting Nasuni to manage their data in a world in which cloud is the norm, ransomware attacks are exploding, and the need to reduce costs has never been greater. I am eager to welcome Chris Addis to the Nasuni team as we enter our next phase of growth in EMEA. He has the sales leadership to build an EMEA team that takes our revenue generation strategy to new levels in the years ahead."

Chris Addis, Vice President of Sales in EMEA at Nasuni, commented: "I'm delighted to be joining Nasuni and leading their high-growth strategy in Europe where so many companies are wanting to reinvent their data strategy and take advantage of the public cloud for scale, savings and simplicity. This was an opportunity I could not pass up - the company has amazing leaders, culture, a partner-first mentality, a great EMEA team, and a focus on innovation."

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern cloud file storage, powered by the world's only cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos, consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost. Nasuni also eliminates the need for complex legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, dramatically simplifying IT administration. Companies and organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

