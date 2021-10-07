The "e-Cigarette Market report: a tough few years for the German vaping market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The German vaping market has traditionally been fairly quiet compared with other European markets, both in market and regulatory terms.
However, in the last two years both internal and external factors have shaken it. This report aims to clarify how all these events have affected the sector, and their implications for the future.
Firstly several different drivers of change affecting the market will be identified, while the rest of the report will show how they have affected the traditional market indicators and how they will continue to do so.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Smoking rates
- Tax implementation
- Risk perception and EVALI
- Covid-19
- Heated tobacco
- Vaping population
- Market size
- Form factors and brands
- E-liquids
- Closed system
- Retail channels
- Pricing and tax implications
