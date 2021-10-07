Huawei UK: Huawei reinvents the MateBook experience with the HUAWEI MateBook 14s

A powerful new laptop combining an ultra-slim design, 2.5K touch FullView Display and new smart features

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has today announced the launch of the new 14.2-inch HUAWEI MateBook 14s. As the latest addition to the HUAWEI MateBook range designed for smart productivity, the new laptop inherits the existing MateBook DNA, combining aesthetic design, innovative features, and smart experience. Meanwhile, it breaks new ground with its ultra-slim design and all-round performance, such as cross-device collaboration that blends creativity into everyday life, delivering a brand-new, smart productivity experience.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s uses a slim body design featuring sharpened edges. It has a 2.5K touch FullView Display with a productivity-friendly aspect ratio of 3:2, creating an engaging visual experience. The laptop runs the new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor at standard voltage for fast and smooth performance. Audio quality is greatly improved thanks to the HUAWEI SOUND support and quad speakers with tweeters and woofers. Typing on the HUAWEI MateBook 14s is a pleasure as it offers 1.5mm key travel. It can also collaborate with wide-ranging devices, making the HUAWEI MateBook 14s the perfect tool for handling work and everyday tasks.

Innovative technology for all-round performance

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s packs outstanding performance into its sleek and lightweight body. It is configured with the new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and Intel Iris X? integrated graphics. The performance mode can be activated by pressing the Fn+P shortcut, which boosts the CPU TDP to 45W. With support for 1TB NVMe PCle SSD, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s allows users to stay productive, unleash their creativity and multitask with ease. The HUAWEI Shark fin fan system is further upgraded for an even more efficient and quiet cooling performance.

As well as high performance, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s offers great battery life with a 60Wh high-capacity battery that helps users get rid of low-battery anxiety. Coupled with a pocketable 90W power adapter, the laptop can work for up to 3 hours[1] on a 15-minute charge. The power adapter also supports HUAWEI SuperCharge for a selected range of Huawei smartphones and tablets. The versatile power adapter makes packing for travelling a lot easier.

HUAWEI SOUND makes its debut with HUAWEI MateBook 14s to bring an enjoyable audio experience. A quad speaker array is included on the new laptop, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers that produce powerful bass, and crisp trebles. The speakers support Huawei's Sound Field Reproduction algorithms to create high quality sounds coming from each side.

Four microphones sitting on the edges provide sound pickup from a distance of up of 5 metres[2]. The AI noise cancellation technology makes every sound crystal clear. The HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes with the industry's first Personal Voice Enhancement technology[3] to eliminate ambient noise whilst picking up the user's voice, so they can be heard loud and clear in calls or meetings.

The innovative tactile keyboard offers a comfortable and enjoyable typing experience. With 1.5mm key travel and Huawei's proprietary Soft-landing Design, the keyboard provides tactile feedback and makes typing with HUAWEI MateBook 14s a comfortable experience, even for an extended session.

Other innovative features include the Fingerprint Power Button, face recognition and Wi-Fi 6 that makes users' life easier.

A joy to the eyes: aesthetic ultra-slim design

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes with an aesthetically pleasing design that also makes it comfortable to hold.

Each edge of the laptop is sharpened to form a fine angle, making the device look sleek and smart. The metallic finish feels gentle and the whole device weighs approx. 1.43kg - making it comfortable when held. As well as the premium Space Gray and vivid Mystic Silver, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s also comes in a new unique colourway, Spruce Green.

The HUAWEI MateBook 14s features the MateBook's signature FullView Display with four narrow bezels and a front-fronting camera. It gets a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent for an immersive viewing experience, and a 3:2 productivity aspect ratio that allows the screen to show more content vertically. With support for 100% sRGB wide colour gamut, the display can render 1.07 billion colours to show vibrant colours and smooth transition. The 10-point multi-touch support allows users to be more efficient when handling tasks.

The display on HUAWEI MateBook 14s supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth content browsing. By pressing the Fn key and R key simultaneously, it can toggle between 60Hz for a power-saving performance and 90Hz for smoother visuals. The new laptop also provides dual eye protection for users with its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free certifications, which helps users alleviate eye fatigue, thus protecting their eyes. The new laptop comes with a light sensor that perceives the changing ambient lights and applies smart display brightness adjustments accordingly.

Smart experience: upgraded cross-device collaboration

The new laptop expands upon Huawei's innovative multi-device connectivity features with the support for smart connections between itself and Huawei smartphones, tablets, monitors or other devices.

With a simple tap, users can connect the laptop with a smartphone and project the mobile interface onto the laptop screen, using two devices at a time on one single screen. They can also unleash their creativity by connecting the HUAWEI MateBook 14s with a tablet and use it as a digital canvas. The HUAWEI MateBook 14s can also connect with nearby headsets for an immersive audio experience. To have a larger viewing area, users can have the laptop collaborate with a HUAWEI MateView with a cable or wirelessly. Together with a Huawei speaker, it produces powerful and high-quality audios for users.

[1] Data from Huawei labs. Product tested was placed on sleep mode and charged for 15 minutes with the stock 65W power adapter from 2% battery. Use time data is based the PCMark 10 Modern Office test. Actual experience may vary by manufacturing tolerance, user habits and environmental factors. For reference only.

[2] Data from Huawei labs. Figures refer to results from tests conducted in quiet environments. Actual user experience may vary by environmental factors. For reference only.

[3] Only certain Huawei laptops with PC Manager version 11.1.6 or later supports this feature. Requires a pair of earphones (with in-line mic) with a 3.5mm plug-in. Actual experience may vary by earphone model, user habits and environmental factors. For reference only.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654951/Matebook.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654952/Matebook_2.jpg