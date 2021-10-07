Six decades of global concentrated solar power documentation make up the bulk of Sandia National Laboratories' archive.From pv magazine USA The US Energy Department's Sandia National Laboratories has created a global archive of concentrated solar power (CSP) documents, which it is making fully accessible to the public. Sandia has been studying utility-scale solar power since the 1960's. Its National Solar Thermal Test facility was commissioned in 1978, spurred by the oil crisis of 1973. Documents detailing the design, construction, and research conducted at the multi-megawatt CSP facility had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...