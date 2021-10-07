BWA Group PLC - Court Judgement in the Company's Favour

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

7 October 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Court Judgement in the Company's Favour

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that the Company yesterday received an English High Court judgement in its favour over monies owing to the Company by J V Capital Limited. The total amount awarded to the Company is £74,169.13, including interest, costs and VAT. The Company will provide a further update once the funds are received.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

