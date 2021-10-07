The "Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Network Technology, Component, Outdoor Units, and Cables and Connectors, Frequency Band, Mounting Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research study titled "Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Network Technology Type, Component Type, Frequency Band, Mounting Type and Application," the market is expected to reach US$ 1530.81 million by 2028 from US$ 864.61 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028 The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increased spectrum efficiency and a growing level of automation are the major factors driving the growth of the European microwave transmission equipment market. However, the technological constraints of microwave transmission equipment pertaining to Line-of-Sight communications hinder the growth of the European microwave transmission equipment market.
Based on network technology, the European microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small cell backhauls, time division multiplexing. The packet microwave segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on components, the European microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into antennas, RF processing units, indoor units, outdoor units, cables, and connectors. The outdoor units segment dominated the market. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented into L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ka Band, Q Band, and others. The C band dominates the frequency band segment in the market. Based on application, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into navigation, cellular communication, radio telecommunication, satellite communication, radar, broadband communication. In 2020, cellular communication dominated the market growth. On the basis of mounting type, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into Full-indoor, split-mount, and full-outdoor. In 2020, the split-mount has dominated the microwave transmission equipment market.
Companies Mentioned
- NEC Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group
- Intracom Telecom
- Nokia Corporation
- Anritsu
- Aviat Networks, Inc
- Ceragon Networks Ltd
- DragonWave-X
The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2021 NEC Corporation has been selected to provide iPASOLINK solution to Orange Egypt company.
The report segments the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market as follows:
Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Network Technology Type
- Packet Microwave
- Hybrid Microwave
- Small-Cell Backhaul
- Time Division Multiplexing
Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Component
- Antennas
- RF Processing Units
- Indoor Units (IDU)
- Outdoor Units (ODU)
- Cables and Connectors
Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Mounting Type
- Full-Indoor
- Split-Mount
- Full-Outdoor
Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Application
- Navigation
- Cellular Communication
- Radio Telecommunication
- Satellite Communication
- Radar
- Broadband Communication
Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Country
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 The Publisher's Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.2 Market Restraints
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Europe Analysis
6.1 Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Europe Overview
6.2 Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Europe Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Network Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market, by Network Technology (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Packet Microwave
7.4 Hybrid Microwave
7.5 Small-Cell Backhaul
7.6 Time Division Multiplexing
8. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Component
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market, by Component (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Antennas
8.4 RF Processing Units
8.5 Indoor Units (IDU)
8.6 Outdoor Units (ODU)
8.7 Cables and Connectors
9. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Analysis By Frequency Band
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)
9.3 L Band
9.4 S Band
9.5 C Band
9.6 X Band
9.7 Ku Band
9.8 Ka Band
9.9 Q Band
9.10 Others
10. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Mounting Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market, by Mounting Type (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Full-Indoor
10.4 Split-Mount
10.5 Full-Outdoor
11. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Application
11.1 Overview
11.2 Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)
11.3 Navigation
11.4 Cellular Communication
11.5 Radio Telecommunication
11.6 Satellite Communication
11.7 Radar
11.8 Broadband Communication
12. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Country Analysis
12.1 Overview
13. Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
13.1 Europe COVID Impact Overview
14. Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Initiative
14.3 New Product Development
15. Company Profiles
