According to this research study titled "Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Network Technology Type, Component Type, Frequency Band, Mounting Type and Application," the market is expected to reach US$ 1530.81 million by 2028 from US$ 864.61 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028 The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Increased spectrum efficiency and a growing level of automation are the major factors driving the growth of the European microwave transmission equipment market. However, the technological constraints of microwave transmission equipment pertaining to Line-of-Sight communications hinder the growth of the European microwave transmission equipment market.

Based on network technology, the European microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small cell backhauls, time division multiplexing. The packet microwave segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on components, the European microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into antennas, RF processing units, indoor units, outdoor units, cables, and connectors. The outdoor units segment dominated the market. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented into L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ka Band, Q Band, and others. The C band dominates the frequency band segment in the market. Based on application, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into navigation, cellular communication, radio telecommunication, satellite communication, radar, broadband communication. In 2020, cellular communication dominated the market growth. On the basis of mounting type, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into Full-indoor, split-mount, and full-outdoor. In 2020, the split-mount has dominated the microwave transmission equipment market.

Companies Mentioned

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Group

Intracom Telecom

Nokia Corporation

Anritsu

Aviat Networks, Inc

Ceragon Networks Ltd

DragonWave-X

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2021 NEC Corporation has been selected to provide iPASOLINK solution to Orange Egypt company.

The report segments the Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market as follows:

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Network Technology Type

Packet Microwave

Hybrid Microwave

Small-Cell Backhaul

Time Division Multiplexing

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Component

Antennas

RF Processing Units

Indoor Units (IDU)

Outdoor Units (ODU)

Cables and Connectors

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Mounting Type

Full-Indoor

Split-Mount

Full-Outdoor

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Application

Navigation

Cellular Communication

Radio Telecommunication

Satellite Communication

Radar

Broadband Communication

Europe Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

