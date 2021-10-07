Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Hat InnoCan auch eine Waffe gegen Parkinson im Köcher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2021 | 12:04
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATFX once again sponsors the "Duke of Edinburgh Cup"

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, an award-winning global online CFD broker, is proud to announce the sponsorship of The Duke of Edinburgh Golfing Cup (DoE). This is the fourth consecutive year that ATFX has participated in this event as the main sponsor. The cup aims to raise funds to help young people and children.

ATFX sponsors the

In 2020, the ATFX team was invited to compete with world-renowned golf stars and former sporting stars in a game at Hankley Common Golf Club, England.

ATFX recently attended a prize-giving dinner, on 29th September, which was held at the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex was in attendance. The ATFX team will also participate in the upcoming Wentworth Golf event on Oct 7th 2021.

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX (UK) commented: "ATFX adheres to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) concept of value growth and giving back to society, and actively helps people in need around the world, from public health to education, from environmental protection to disaster prevention." ATFX charity activities cover UK, The Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and China.

( https://www.atfx.com/en/duke-of-edinburgh-cup-sponsorship/ )

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654904/Image_DOE.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.