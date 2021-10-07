The "Russia General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Russian general insurance segment. It includes in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Russian general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio, retail and commercial split, premium by line of business, and premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2016-2020) and forecast period (2020-2025).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Russian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights:

Key insights and dynamics of Russian general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Russian economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Russian insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Russia's general insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Russian general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Distribution channels deployed by Russian general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Russia:

It provides historical values for Russian general insurance segment for the report's 2016-2020 review period, and projected figures for the 2020-2025 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Russian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2025.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Russia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Companies Mentioned

Sogaz

Alfa Strakhovanie

Reso-Garantia

Ingosstrakh IPJSC

Rosgosstrakh

VSK Insurance House

Renaissance

Soglasie Insurance

Sberbank Insurance

Tinkoff Insurance, Jsc

