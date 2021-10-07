Roctool, a French production equipment supplier, has teamed up with the CEA-Liten research institute to develop 300 mm x 300 mm solar modules based on recycled, bio-based materials via a novel manufacturing process. The first prototypes will be unveiled over the next few months.CEA-Liten, the new energy technologies and nanomaterials unit of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, and French tech supplier Roctool have joined forces to build PV modules made of recycled, bio-based materials. The consortium said it is currently testing the production of panels with a size of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...