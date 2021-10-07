

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 6.05 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is up over 58% at $0.77



Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 34% at 1.22



NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 23% at $10.67



Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is up over 11% at $24.88



Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is up over 9% at $15.28



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 7% at $4.29



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 6% at $1.52



Stem, Inc. (STEM) is up over 5% at $22.72



In the Red



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is down over 31% at $2.10



Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is down over 11% at $0.80



NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 6% at $7.89



NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is down over 6% at $1.57



Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is down over 5% at $10.22



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 4% at $0.95



