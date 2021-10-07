OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 6.05 A.M. EDT).
In the Green
Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is up over 58% at $0.77
Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is up over 34% at 1.22
NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is up over 23% at $10.67
Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is up over 11% at $24.88
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is up over 9% at $15.28
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 7% at $4.29
Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is up over 6% at $1.52
Stem, Inc. (STEM) is up over 5% at $22.72
In the Red
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is down over 31% at $2.10
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is down over 11% at $0.80
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is down over 6% at $7.89
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) is down over 6% at $1.57
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is down over 5% at $10.22
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 4% at $0.95
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de