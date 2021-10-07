Tryp has partnered with Paul Hutson, PharmD and Christopher Nicholas, PhD to advance the Company's proprietary, psilocybin-based drug product

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, announced today a collaboration with Paul Hutson, PharmD and Christopher Nicholas, PhD to support clinical pharmacology studies for the Company's proprietary drug product, TRP-8803.

Dr. Hutson and Dr. Nicholas will serve as Investigators on a clinical pharmacology study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of TRP-8803 in healthy, volunteer patients. The completion of the studies will provide further regulatory support for TRP-8803 as well as insight into the pharmacokinetic profile of TRP-8803. TRP-8803 is expected to be used in Tryp's Phase 2b studies and eventual commercialization as the Company develops the product for chronic pain indications such as fibromyalgia and phantom limb pain, among other diseases.

Dr. Hutson is Professor of the Pharmacy Practice Division at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy and brings years of experience assessing the therapeutic uses of psilocybin and other psychoactive medications to the partnership. Dr. Hutson has been prolific in evaluating blood exposure levels of psilocybin-based products in patients and the impact on patients as the Principal Investigator for a safety and dose escalation clinical trial for psilocybin performed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Hutson also serves as Director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances in the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Hutson said, "I am excited to work with Tryp to assess the unique features of their proprietary drug product, TRP-8803. Psilocybin-based treatments have incredible clinical potential. Our collaboration will explore important safety and dosing considerations with the potential to create a best-in-class psychedelic therapy with significant benefits to patients across a wide range of indications."

Trained as a clinical psychologist and neuroscientist, Dr. Nicholas is Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health where he serves as the Principal Investigator on a number of psilocybin clinical trials and mechanistic studies. With expertise in psychedelic-assisted therapy, he will provide guidance on study design, behavioral and biological outcome measures, and psychological support to ensure participants will successfully complete the pharmacology study. "I'm hopeful that TRP-8803 will not only be an effective treatment modality, but one that also improves access to care and scalability."

"We are fortunate to benefit from Dr. Hutson's and Dr. Nicholas's tremendous expertise in psilocybin-based treatments and their effects on patients," said Jim Gilligan, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Tryp Therapeutics. "TRP-8803 has the potential to set the standard in safety, control, and patient comfort for psilocybin-based therapies. We look forward to working with Dr. Hutson and Dr. Nicholas on this exciting endeavor."

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways. Tryp's Psilocybin-For-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFN) program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of chronic pain and other indications. The Company has announced upcoming Phase 2a clinical trials with the University of Michigan and the University of Florida to evaluate its drug products for fibromyalgia and overeating disorders, respectively. Tryp is also developing a proprietary psilocybin-based product, TRP-8803, that uses a novel formulation and method of delivery to improve the patient experience. For more information, please visit www.tryptherapeutics.com.

