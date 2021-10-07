Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that KGK Science, a licensed contract research organization (CRO) in Canada, is commencing the next pre-clinical trial study on Psyched's key proprietary extract, Amanita Muscaria (AME-1).

The trial will comprise a conditioned placement preference study (CPP) in order to establish any beneficial and or adverse health effects of AME-1, providing critical evidence to determine whether the extract has any abuse potential. The study will compare the basic characteristics of the association of AME-1 treatment in a particular environment, with the association of a different environment in the absence of AME-1.

The CPP paradigm has been used in many fields such as pharmacology, behavioral science and neuroscience research to determine whether consumption of a certain substance can foster psychological or physical dependence.

David Shisel, Chief Operating Officer of Psyched, said: "In conjunction with the other studies the Company is conducting, this trial will bolster Psyched's toxicological assessment of AME-1 and provide critical knowledge of any behavioral and neurological functional changes in a scientific setting. This is another key step in determining a safe dose of AME-1 for human consumption and moves Psyched closer to being able to bring our Amanita-based CPG products to market."

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

