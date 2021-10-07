POLYTRADE: Polytrade to Unveil its Minimum Viable Product at the WBS in Dubai

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Polytrade, a blockchain-based protocol that brings safe and insurance-backed real-world assets to the crypto world is set to launch its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) at the World Blockchain Summit 2021, happening in Dubai in October. As announced by the company, the MVP launch will be unveiled by its Chief Executive Officer, Piyush Gupta, who will also be delivering a keynote speech at the Summit.

The Essence of MVP To Polytrade's Growth Push

Minimum Viable Products are often launched before a project releases the fully compliant version of its protocol. As the name implies, MVPs are used to check the viability of the core functionalities that a project embodies when it is fully opened to the public.

The evolution of blockchain technology is currently being showcased by the emergence of several innovative projects with solutions to the real-world problems of today. With all projects maintaining a steady development course, the point at which the underlying technology is opened to the public can aid in the acceleration of the growth through the adoption of Polytrade. Based on the importance of this public access, blockchain innovators attempt to give their platforms a headstart through the launch of an MVP.

The plans by Polytrade to unveil its MVP are strategic as it is set to be pushed to a global audience where notable industry veterans will be in attendance. These veterans include Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni CEO Dubai Blockchain Centre, and Serguei Popov, the Founder of IOTA Foundation amongst others.

With notable milestones attained thus far, the MVP will help usher in the next phase of development which will see the Polytrade protocol make good on its promise of powering a decentralized receivables financing or export financing model.

Bridging the Gap in Trade Finance

With many loopholes in the traditional trade finance sector, Polytrade is designing the right tools to help harness the liquidity and trustless nature of digital currencies to give importers and businesses a good footing to excel in their respective pursuits.

"We're very proud of what Polygon has achieved till date, however, the true testimony to Polygon's success will be when we're able to help in building projects with a direct impact on the real-world using our framework. I have immense respect for the Polytrade team who are building a trade finance protocol on the Polygon network having done about $ 500 m worth of transactions in trade finance in the real-world" said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder & COO Polygon Network during his keynote at The Indian Crypto Summit conducted by INC42 earlier this year.

Embarking a New Journey

The Polytrade platform is one of the first blockchain protocols to decentralized access to receivables finance, with the sole aim of powering an ecosystem using TRADE Tokens where the needs of both SMEs and liquidity providers are met. With Polytrade's deep-rooted involvement in trade finance dating back to 2014, the right team to help actualize its revolutionary visions has been assembled and many are actively contributing to the development of the platform. The launch of the protocol's MVP product at the World Blockchain Summit is bound to open the doors to new networking opportunities for the startup as it looks to make its mark in today's cryptocurrency ecosystem.

