Sparta Group: Concordia University Adopts Sparta's Continuous Pathogen Protection Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Concordia University is adopting continuous pathogen protection technology through Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta"). This is happening as universities across the country continue to find ways to curb potential outbreaks of COVID-19 cases among students and feel pressure to constantly review their health protocols.

Offering up the CASPR (Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction) system to learning institutions, is possible due to Sparta's Health Group's alliance with CASPR Group Technologies in the United States.

Concordia continues to monitor COVID-19 response measures and follow the advice of public health agencies; however, having CASPR in high traffic areas in the university provides an added layer of protection. The technology is available in the form of a plug-in tabletop unit, a ceiling tile unit, or units mounted directly into the HVAC duct system.

News outlets across the country have been reporting on the number of COVID-19 cases in university settings and just this past weekend, massive student gatherings captured on video created even more concern for health and safety. Prior tests of CASPR technology indicate that the portable units are 99.96 percent effective in reducing pathogens. The units are also unobtrusive, quiet, and barely noticeable when in use. Plus, CASPR units require no manpower and very little maintenance.

"We've had a lot of people approach us about this technology since Sparta installed CASPR at a popular Toronto gym and was featured by media this past summer. Using CASPR in a university setting makes sense. Health and safety in a post-secondary setting is so important not only to the students and faculty, but also to the parents who send their kids off to learn. We hope other universities will watch Concordia closely as they plan to conduct further tests while using the CASPR technology. We're confident they will get impressive results," said Sparta Health Director, Jason Smith.

While most disinfecting solutions require constant reapplication to be effective and do little to address indoor air, CASPR, provides a constant reduction of viruses and bacteria in a manner similar to the processes that occur naturally outside, thanks to the sun. Essentially, CASPR uses a proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion process to convert oxygen and moisture from the air into oxidating molecules which are continuously delivered at trace levels into the indoor space to effectively disinfect the air and surfaces. The technology is safe for people, pets, and plants.

Like many universities, Concordia's fall 2021 school term includes a combination of in-person and remote learning. They still want students to have plenty of opportunity to enjoy on-campus activities, but in a safe manner. Quebec's vaccine passport is already in effect and applies to students, but CASPR will offer certain spaces within the Montreal-based university added protection against harmful pathogens.

Sparta management have suggested that Concordia's order for the CASPR units is much like a pilot project as testing will occur after several units are positioned at the university and if all goes well, more units could be ordered.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

