Capstone Green Energy Corporation: Capstone Green Energy Awarded Two Megawatt CCHP Order for Multi-State Industrial Grow Operator and Secures 20 Year Service Plan

The 2 Megawatt CCHP System Will Work in Parallel With the Local Utility and Produce 880 Nominal Tons of Cooling Capacity To Be Distributed Throughout Operator's Maryland Facility

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today it has secured a contract for two C1000S microturbines for a state-of-the-art energy system for an industrial grow operator's Maryland cultivation and processing facility.

The order, secured by E-Finity Distributed Generation (www.e-finity.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States, and the Caribbean, is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2022.

Two Capstone natural gas-fueled C1000 Signature Series microturbine energy systems will use their waste heat for two exhaust-fired absorption chillers that will produce 880 tons of chilled water to be used for space conditioning of the 90,000 square foot facility. The resilient system will be capable of islanding from the electric utility in the case of a power outage and should provide continuous operation to the grow facility.

"The combined heat and power (CHP) plant is designed to meet the facility's strict cooling demand while protecting the customer from the high operational costs of operating a chilled water plant," said Tom McGeehan, E-Finity's Vice President of Sales.

The system is expected to save the customer millions of dollars over the life of the product and to reduce emissions by over 13 million pounds of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to removing over 1,110 cars from the road.

"We continue to see an increase in project opportunities in the global industrial grow house and greenhouse industry as they are realizing maximum benefits from on-site green energy, including cost savings and increased resiliency," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "While both of these are critical for efficient operations, our green energy systems also offer significant environmental benefits," concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expectations for green initiatives and execution on the Company's growth strategy and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

CONTACT:

Capstone Green Energy

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@CGRNenergy.com

SOURCE: Capstone Green Energy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667156/Capstone-Green-Energy-NASDAQCGRN-Awarded-Two-Megawatt-CCHP-Order-for-Multi-State-Industrial-Grow-Operator-and-Secures-20-Year-Service-Plan