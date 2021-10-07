Focus Financial Partners: Ullmann Wealth Partners, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Florida, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that The Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. ("Ullmann Wealth Partners"), a registered investment adviser headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2002, Ullmann Wealth Partners is well-known for providing comprehensive fiduciary advice to help its clients achieve peace of mind in all aspects of their financial lives. Ullmann Wealth Partners' highly customized, goals-based approach integrates a full suite of services, including investment management, financial planning, advanced estate planning, charitable giving, and insurance and tax strategies.

"Putting the needs of our clients first is at the core of our business model," said Glenn Ullmann, President and Founder of Ullmann Wealth Partners." As we got to know Focus, it became clear there would be no better strategic partner for us within the independent wealth management community. Our tagline, 'Our Discipline. Your Freedom.TM' aligns perfectly with that of the Focus partnership. We look forward to taking advantage of Focus' resources and value-added programs to benefit our clients and enhance the growth of our business. Focus will be instrumental in assisting us as we continue attracting new clients, retaining and promoting our talented wealth management specialists, and supporting our entrepreneurial culture and ongoing independence."

"We are pleased to welcome the Ullmann Wealth Partners' team to Focus as our ninth new partner firm addition this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Ullmann Wealth Partners' dynamic, multi-generational principal group, together with its strong track record of growth and client retention, make it a preeminent firm to partner with in the attractive Florida market. This is another example of how the core tenets of our value proposition continue to resonate with highly successful, entrepreneurial wealth advisory firms. We are confident that we can provide Ullmann Wealth Partners with the optimal mix of value-added resources and enhanced client solutions to help it successfully achieve the next phase of the firm's evolution."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com.

About The Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.

Founded in 2002, The Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. is a Florida-based registered investment adviser with a long history of helping clients achieve financial independence through their customized, goals-based approach to wealth management. For more information, visit ullmannwealthpartners.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

