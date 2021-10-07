Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Houston Natural Resources Corp (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") confirmed today that the Company and its subsidiaries are led by a highly qualified and experienced team of business experts, engineers, geologists, geophysicists, scientists, and accountants. Collectively the team is contributing their many decades professional and practical experience for HNR and its shareholders. The team consists of the following:

Donald H. Goree | Chairman & C.E.O | Houston Natural Resources, Inc

Donald H. Goree has over 40 years' experience in oil and gas industry involving exploration and production, oil and gas pipeline construction and operations, natural gas gathering, processing and gas liquification. Mr. Goree served as Chairman and Chief Executive officer of Azur Holdings Corp, Managing Director of Reliance IB Fund LLC, and Chairman / CEO of Global Xchange Solutions AG. Mr. Goree has over 30 years' experience in commercial and Investment Banking.

Donald W. Orr | President | Houston Natural Resources, Inc

Donald W. Orr is a degreed geologist with over 42 years of experience in the petroleum geology and production operations. Mr. Orr has drilled over 250 wells with a success rate exceeding 70%and worked-over or rejuvenated more than 200 wells as owner and operator. Mr. Orr formerly held a position with Seven Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Weatherford International in 2005, where he pioneered numerous innovations in UBD (underbalanced drilling). Mr. Orr additionally founded XNP Resources.

David Elks, Manager and President | HNR Oil Services LLC

David Elks has over 35 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Elks has built, installed, and operated multiple oil and gas processing plants and facilities in and outside of the US, including but not limited to, crude oil topping plants, pipe line products recycling, drilling waste recycling, and waste oil recycling plants. Mr. Elks has owned and operated several oil service companies, supervising work-over rigs and machine shops; also Mr. Elks has supervised oil field mechanics and roustabout crews related oil field gathering facilities. Mr. Elks owned and operated multiple oil and gas fields.

David M. Smith, Esq | HNR Oil and Gas and general Corporate Legal Counsel

David M. Smith is a licensed attorney in Texas with over 40 years' experience in the legal field of oil and gas exploration and production, manufacturing, purchase and sale agreements, exploration agreements, land and leaseholds, right of ways, pipelines, surface use, joint operating agreements, joint interest agreements, participation agreements operations as well as transactional and litigation experience in oil and gas, real estate, bankruptcy and commercial industries. Mr. Smith has represented a number of companies in significant oil and gas transactions, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property research and development and sales in the oil and gas drilling business sector. Mr. Smith spent ten years as a landman serving as Vice President of Land and, later, as President of a small public Canadian company until shifting to law to create his own independent legal practice. Mr. Smith holds a degree in Finance from Texas A&M University, a Doctor of Jurisprudence from South Texas College of Law and is licensed before the Texas Supreme Court.

Michael Martin | Land Manager

Michael Martin is an experienced oil and gas landman with 40 years of experience all phases of land acquisition, contract negotiations and preparations, pipeline right-of-ways and gathering system acquisitions, extensive background in oil and gas title examinations, and division of interest title curative specialist. Mr Martin started his career in 1979 as a Junior Landman by negotiating oil and gas leases and title examination and curative work, managed permitting processes, and ensured company activities were industry standard and complied with local, state, and national rules and regulations. By 1984 Mr. Martin was promoted to VP of Land for an independent oil company, Manitou Exploration Co. Corp., where he managed property acquisitions, negotiated purchase and sale agreements, managed leasing activities. Over the course of his career, Mr. Martin has worked on behalf of the General Land Office, State of Nevada, Highway Department, State of Nevada, R. W. Stewart & Associates, Petrohawk, Union Pacific Resources, U. P Fuels and U' P Highlands, and Duke Energy Services, and Sandridge Oil and Gas. Mr. Martin attended University of California where in 1972 with his major was Real Estate. He has earned his certification and license with the Nevada Real Estate, California Real Estate, and is a Nevada Easement or Right of Way Agent.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (www.HoustonNaturalResources.com) (OTC: HNRC). The Company is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with sustainable environmental services of toxic oil field waste disposal and recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. HNRC anticipates up listing onto OTCQX or major exchange. The company is preparing an SEC filing to become an SEC reporting company.

