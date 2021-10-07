Pickering, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the "Corporation" or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 7,710,354 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,387,863.72.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of the earlier of: (a) thirty six (36) months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement (the "Closing"); or (b) if, at any time after the Closing, the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is at least $0.70 for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Corporation may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is at least thirty (30) days following the date of such written notice (the "Acceleration Provision").

In connection with the Private Placement, eligible finders received $17,747.28 in cash and 98,594 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the Closing, subject to the Acceleration Provision.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital for business, corporate, research and development. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four (1) month and one (1) day hold period under applicable securities laws.

RSU Grant

The Corporation is pleased to announce the granting of an aggregate of 1,253,125 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation's RSU plan. All RSUs granted vest immediately and the Common Shares issuable upon redemption will be subject to a four (1) month and one (1) day hold period under applicable securities laws.

Trading Services Agreement

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive issuer trading services agreement (the "Trading Agreement") with Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") for the purpose of providing trading services and contributing to the market liquidity of the Common Shares currently listed on the CSE (the "Services"). GIACP has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the CSE in providing the Services.

Under the Trading Agreement, GIACP will provide the Services for an initial term of six (6) months (the "Initial Term") at a monthly fee of CAD$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The Initial Term shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods unless terminated in accordance with the Trading Agreement.

Ayurcann and GIACP act at arm's length from one another, and to the best knowledge of the Corporation, GIACP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Ayurcann.

Correction to Earlier Disclosure

The Corporation wishes to correct certain disclosure in its news release issued on September 14, 2021, with regards to the engagement of three marketing firms which stated that none of the firms engaged had a direct or indirect interest in the securities of Ayurcann, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Discrete Media Inc. o/a 'Unlimited', one of the firms engaged, held a Common Shares, which represented 0.53% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares as of the date the press release was issued.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

