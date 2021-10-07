Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. To Present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCQB:AMHG) ("Amergent" or the "Company"), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple nationally-recognized restaurant brands, today announced it has been invited to present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

14th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date: October 14, 2021

Presentation Time: Thursday at 10:30 am EST

Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person and Virtual Presentations

Speaker: Mike Pruitt, Chief Executive Officer

Conference Website: Click here

About Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Amergent owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, PizzaRev, and a Hooters gaming venue. For more information, please visit: www.amergenthg.com

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

IR@amergenthg.com

