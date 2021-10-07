American Resources Corporation's Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner Community Support Program

Management of American Resources and Perry County Resources are sponsoring local families with Thanksgiving dinners through partnerships with a local small business to help support them through the holidays

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that its management team will sponsor 20 local families, near its Perry County Resources (PCR) complex in Hazard, Kentucky, with Thanksgiving dinners to enjoy with their family during the holiday season.

Mark Jensen, commented, "We love the holiday season but also understand it can be a stressful time for families that need a bit of a helping hand. Our employees are hard-working individuals that are proud to put food on the table for their families. We have a strong belief in community stewardship and want to give our employees this opportunity to take it a step further and support others in their community that they know could use a little bit of extra help during this coming Thanksgiving. Our solutions-based platform is based on creating a better, more efficient and sustainable way of producing natural resources while adapting and innovating to meet the needs of the evolving, modern infrastructure markets. We are proud of our investments we have made in our operations and rare earth element innovations to bring well-paying, sustainable jobs as well as new economic opportunities to the region. The town of Hazard has a bright future and it's an honor to involve our local workforce to give back and pay it forward into the local community and region. Furthermore, we couldn't be happier to support local businesses such as Big Blue Smokehouse, a top local BBQ restaurant to provide the meals for our recipients!"

The 20 families will be nominated by members of the 127 individuals that are currently employed at American Resources' Perry County complex. The nominations will take place over the next 30 days leading up to the holiday season and will allow the Company's workforce to nominate families that they believe need a little bit of extra joy. Recipients will be provided a full Thanksgiving meal from Big Blue Smokehouse that they will be able to pick up at their convenience.

To date, American Resources has created over 125 jobs at its Perry County Resources complex since reopening, following its restructuring efforts to make it the premier low-cost steel making carbon mine, and due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As the Company continues to scale its operation at PCR, it expects to grow its employee count to approximately 170 in total. Additionally, as the Company sets to restart its McCoy Elkhorn complex in Pike County, Kentucky, to meet the growing demand in the steel and infrastructure markets, it expects to add an additional 140 initial jobs to the region and replicate its employee-driven, Holiday Dinner Support Program.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

PR Contact

Precision Public Relations

Matt Sheldon

917-280-7329

matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667140/American-Resources-Corporations-Perry-County-Resources-Announces-Its-Thanksgiving-Dinner-Community-Support-Program