Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new distribution contract with Prime Global Ventures Inc. to assist in the sales and distribution of the Company's Iron Energy drink product line.

The Company has secured placement for distribution in approximately 400 gas and convenience stores across Central Florida (primarily in the Tampa Bay and Orlando regions), through a buying association that represents over 125,000 gas and convenience stores across the United States. The products will be available October 18th, 2021 in Central Florida, with a full rollout expected across the United States as early as 2022.

President of Prime Global Ventures Inc. Robert Schwartz stated, "We're extremely excited about the opportunity to be working with LeanLife and we believe Iron Energy will be a huge success. The energy drink market is looking for a brand ambassador like Mike Tyson, as he embodies strength, power and fitness, which is what the Iron Energy drink brings to the consumer." Mr. Schwartz is well-known in the space, having over 25 years of experience in the consumer package goods industry across 50 countries.

"Prime Global Ventures has access to a large network of channels and will definitely provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. LeanLife Health is considering many distribution partners at this time and we are confident that Prime Global's networks across the US will help us leverage our position in the energy drink industry," said Anis Barakat, CEO.

About LeanLife Health Inc.

LeanLife Health Inc. was born from a desire to offer high quality omega-3 plant-based oils to the world. Evidence of over 50 years supports the numerous health benefits of flaxseed omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. LeanLife Health recognized that over 50% of North Americans do not consume enough omega-3 fats and eat far too many omega-6 fats. Our omega-3 flaxseed formulation is stable for 2 years which will allow more food companies to add the oil to their products and more consumers to meet their nutritional needs. Proprietary methods initially developed at a Polish University in 2007 have been continuously improved upon to result in the most nutritionally stable plant-based omega-3 oils that are on the market today.

New initiatives have driven our team to incorporate more products to diversify our offerings and enrich shareholder value. We are excited to be rolling out the Mike Tyson endorsed Iron Energy Drinks into the soft drink market across the United States in 2021. LeanLife Health Inc. is confident this strategy will propel us forward with positive gains in the foreseeable future.

The Company has engaged a team with global expertise in omega-3 science and production, energy drink sales, and direct-to-consumer marketing. Our professionals are working to ensure our omega-3 flaxseed oil is the healthiest, most stable, and the most convenient available today. In addition, our team is working diligently to launch Amazon and convenience store sales of Iron Energy Drinks (endorsed by Mike Tyson) across the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Anis Barakat, CEO

(416) 669-4303

anis@leanlifehealth.com

