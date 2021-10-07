Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Enters into an Agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a World-Renowned Service Provider to Top Brands in the Restaurant and Hotel Industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions for the continued development and evolution of the Company's menu and future kitchen design. Kisses From Italy is focused on leveraging the latest kitchen technologies which will give current and future operational setups the ability to operate in a space that does not require a traditional hood or cooking vent thereby significantly reducing expenses that are usually incurred due to the traditional infrastructure setups. The new equipment layout will increase the number of spaces and locations available, particularly in high-profile locations, thus providing the opportunity to reduce the traditional kitchen footprint, while improving the unit economics for each location.

Cuisine Solutions, based in Sterling, Virginia, with an additional three locations across the U.S. as well as locations around the globe, including Thailand and France, services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as airlines, cruise ships, major hotels, K-12 schools, and the military. With a list of notable clients and partners such as Starbucks, Panera Bread, Taffer's Tavern as well as some renowned hotel groups such as the Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Hilton Worldwide, Virgin Hotels, and the Conrad Hotels and Resorts. Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods and is recognized by top chefs as the authority on sous-vide, the innovative slow-cooking technique that they pioneered, perfected, and popularized decades ago. Primarily, Kisses from Italy will be working with CREA, The Culinary Research and Education Academy, a division of Cuisine Solutions. CREA's research and development team innovate new cooking techniques and recipes, anticipating clients' needs and market trends while incorporating the best ingredients. Additionally, CREA specializes in the latest and state-of-the-art advanced cooking equipment, computerized monitoring systems, which ensure precise cooking times, temperatures, and consistency across the operational process.

"We were introduced to Cuisine Solutions by Dan Rowe, Founder, and CEO of Fransmart, and we could not have asked for a better partner to collaborate with when it comes to menu ideas and operational layout for our current and future locations," commented Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO, and co-founder of Kisses from Italy. "We have been primarily collaborating with A.J. Schaller an executive chef at CREA. It has been an absolute pleasure getting to work with A.J. and being given the opportunity and ability to broaden our scope in this industry. Working with industry leaders, such as CREA, has provided us with the opportunity to learn from the best so that we can position our Company for future fundamental growth," added Ferri.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO, and co-founder of Kisses from Italy also commented, "The equipment that will allow us to become hoodless and ventless creates an opportunity to improve operational efficiencies while being able to scale back large variable expenses such as labor costs, but all the while still gives us the ability to offer the same quality menu that our guests have come to love. Sharing our love for our unique concept and enthusiasm are a few of the components to make it work but the most important is showing future franchisees the right unit economics that will compel them to gravitate to the Kisses from Italy brand and concept."

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

