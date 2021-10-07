IOEN TECH: Energy Saving Blockchain Project IOEN Announces Listing on Gate.io

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Holochain based energy saving project Internet of Energy Network (IOEN - pronounced 'ion') has announced its listing on reputable centralized exchange, Gate.io. The listing will take place post the dual IDO on TrustSwap and TrustPad on 8th October and 11th October respectively. Gate.io is one of the original cryptocurrency exchanges, operational since 2013. It is one of the fastest growing crypto platforms with a super powerful trade engine and many intricate features.

Leveraging Holochain technology, IOEN will be able to create an interconnected virtual microgrid of devices all constantly communicating to promote efficient energy distribution. Along with this, the program's tokens, IOEN (ERC-20, listed in the IDO) and IOEC (local community credits) will be used to cover costs and provide incentives so that agents can naturally emerge worldwide and promote microgrid use. By doing this, IOEN hopes to gradually push a paradigm shift that will begin from the grassroots and develop enough over time to make a significant dent in the current energy problems. IOEN also successfully raised a $2.8 Million funding round with strategic investor support led by SL2 Capital. IOEN is currently gearing up for its upcoming Initial DEX Offering .

Following its IDO, IOEN will have its first centralized exchange listing on Gate.io on the 14th of October. The listing on Gate.io is of particular note as it is one of the most reputable centralized exchange platforms. This event will also be complemented by decentralized listing of the token on the UniSwap DEX.

How is IOEN Different?

The organization, IOEN is one of the new set of 'green energy' projects to be launched recently. As crypto use ramps up, the focus is starting to be on the amount of energy used by blockchains and whether or not they are sustainable. IOEN's Holochain-based approach not only tackles the energy inefficiencies seen in the blockchain space, but it's protocol has been designed to enable clean energy resources such as solar and batteries to be used in the most efficient way possible, using incentives based around local grid conditions.

ABOUT IOEN

IOEN is the underlying fabric that unlocks virtual microgrid capabilities.

Using blockchain and Holochain technology, IOEN enables homes anywhere to function together as an intelligent, cooperative electricity system. By connecting homes in this way, they become a local, virtual energy microgrid. Any energy device, whether generation devices like solar panel systems, storage devices like batteries, or consumption devices like household appliances can be connected within the microgrid network. Together, they coordinate energy effectively, creating a secure, reliable, and scalable microgrid that unlocks the opportunity for more renewable energy within the local network.

