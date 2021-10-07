Diabetic Macular Edema Market size worth $ 4.87 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 2.86% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Therapeutic agents for pain relief in appropriate doses and the introduction of new drugs are a few of the factors fueling the growth of this market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Diabetic Macular Edema Market" By Product (Anti VEGF Therapies, Corticosteroid Therapies), By Product Form (Intravitreal Injections and Intravitreal Implants), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market size was valued at USD 2.92 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.86% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview

Diabetic macular edema is caused by a variety of factors, which necessitates a thorough understanding of the disease's pathophysiology and molecular mechanisms. In recent years, pharmaceutical companies have targeted combinations of multiple medicines for the treatment of DME, aiming to target separate routes or different steps of the same process. Medication and laser surgery are two well-established treatments targeted at keeping the patient's vision and reducing future vision loss.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes is driving the global Diabetic Macular Edema Market. Diabetic Macular Edema is a highly common indication, and innovative medications are being developed to treat it. Diabetic macular edema is caused by a variety of factors, which necessitates a thorough understanding of the disease's pathophysiology and molecular mechanisms. In recent years, pharmaceutical companies have targeted combinations of multiple medicines for the treatment of DME, aiming to target separate routes or different steps of the same process.

Key Developments in Diabetic Macular Edema Market

In May 2021 , Faricimab (Roche), KSI 301 (Kodiak Sciences Inc.), and Beovu (Novartis) late-stage products have shown promising results in diabetic macular edema and are expected to improve the dosing interval.

The major players in the market are Pfizer Inc, Allergan PLC, Novartis AG, Clearside Biomedical Inc, Ariam Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Regenron PLC, Bayer AG, pSivida Corporation, Alimera Sciences Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market On the basis of Product, Product Form, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Product

Anti VEGF Therapies



Corticosteroid Therapies



Other Off-label Drugs

Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Product Form

Intravitreal Injections



Intravitreal Implants

Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies

Diabetic Macular Edema Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

