Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") (http://www.edcpub.com) today reports financial results for the second quarter and year-to-date ended August 31, 2021.

Pre-COVID, COVID Impacted and Current Year Comparison

"As a result of the pandemic, 2020 was a very unusual year for all companies. Ours was no exception. Fortunately, we saw an increase in demand for our products, and we were poised and ready to meet the opportunity. This demand anomaly resulted in record sales and record earnings," stated Craig White, President and CEO of Educational Development Corporation.

"This year, as the pandemic restrictions have lessened, we had a more typical second quarter. Historically, our second quarter is one of our lowest revenue quarters of the year due to the seasonal nature of our business. During the second quarter of last year we experienced a significant increase in the demand for our educational products as parents navigated the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions as well as teaching in the home,"

"Due to the significant positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business last year, we are providing the additional table below to show pre-COVID, COVID-impacted and current financial results for the fiscal second quarter and year-to-date results ended August 31:"

Pre-COVID Pre-COVID COVID Impacted COVID Impacted Current Year Current Year Period Q2 FY 2020 YTD FY 2020 Q2 FY 2021 YTD FY 2021 Q2 FY 2022 YTD FY 2022 Average # of Consultants 33,600 32,600 45,400 39,300 46,100 50,200 Net Revenues 24,438,000 52,025,400 59,250,100 97,541,800 32,994,400 73,802,300 Net Earnings 1,007,600 2,371,200 4,255,000 6,186,100 1,898,200 5,336,300 After tax profit % 4.1% 4.6% 7.2% 6.3% 5.8% 7.2%

"Sales from our UBAM division continue to be driven by our active consultant count. This quarter the Company had more active consultants, which translated into increased revenues over fiscal year 2020 results. When compared to the year prior to COVID-19, UBAM revenues for our second fiscal quarter were 35.8% greater than the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and UBAM's year-to-date revenues were 42.9% higher than the year-to-date revenues of fiscal year 2020. This growth, compared to fiscal year 2020, clearly demonstrates the continued success in generating sales from our consultant salesforce. The Company expects to see this trend continue into the third quarter."

"Sales from our Publishing division continued to rebound in the second quarter as sales increased $1.2 million, or 52.2%, over the sales from the second quarter last year. Publishing division's sales in the second quarter last year were negatively impacted by store closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic."

"During the second quarter we generated $2.7 million of pretax profits, approximately 8.1% of net revenues. This strong profit level results from our consistent business model, our attention to cost containment and last year's restructuring of our outbound freight program. We expect these strong results to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year and beyond," concluded Mr. White.

Once again, the board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, which will be paid on, or around, December 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Year-to-Date Highlights Compared to the Prior Year

Net revenues of $73.8 million, a decrease of $23.7 million, or 24.3%, compared to $97.5 million.

Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 50,200.

Earnings before income taxes were $7.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 13.1%, compared to $8.4 million.

Net earnings totaled $5.3 million, compared to $6.2 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 14.5%.

Earnings per share totaled $0.63, compared to $0.74, down 14.9% on a fully diluted basis.

Second Quarter Highlights Compared to the Prior Year Second Quarter

• Net revenues of $33.0 million, a decrease of $26.3 million, or 44.4%, compared to $59.3 million.

• Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 46,100.

• Earnings before income taxes were $2.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 53.4%, compared to $5.8 million.

• Net earnings totaled $1.9 million, compared to $4.3 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 55.8%.

• Earnings per share totaled $0.23, compared to $0.51, down 54.9% on a fully diluted basis.

EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

August 31, Six Months Ended

August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET REVENUES $ 32,944,400 $ 59,250,100 $ 73,802,300 $ 97,541,800 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,658,100 5,799,500 7,318,700 8,443,400 INCOME TAXES 759,900 1,544,500 1,982,400 2,257,300 NET EARNINGS $ 1,898,200 $ 4,255,000 $ 5,336,300 $ 6,186,100 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.51 $ 0.66 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.51 $ 0.63 $ 0.74 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 8,028,594 8,354,214 8,028,929 8,353,319 Diluted 8,435,348 8,354,214 8,458,664 8,353,319

EDC will host its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call, including a live Q&A webcast, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM CT (4:00 PM ET). Craig White, Chief Executive Officer and President, Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Dan O'Keefe, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Randall White, Executive Chairman, will present the Company's second quarter results and be available for questions following the presentation. Phone lines for participants will be available at (855) 639-3876. The conference ID is 7783245. Audio replays will be available following the event at www.edcpub.com/investors.

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher ("Kane Miller"); both international award-winning publishers of children's books. EDC's current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, through social media, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

