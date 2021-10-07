Nintex Process Mapping and Automation Solutions Security Audit Update

Nintex Workflow Cloud, Nintex Promapp and Nintex Drawloop DocGen today reports strong security controls and SOC compliance as validated by independent auditor

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced an independent, exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 report on security controls for its next generation cloud automation platform Nintex Workflow Cloud, as well as exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 reports on security controls for Nintex Promapp and Nintex Drawloop DocGen.

With more than 10,000 organisations around the world leveraging software solutions from Nintex to improve and digitise enterprise-wide business processes, the company worked with an independent auditing firm to review internal security processes' adherence to SOC 2 requirements for Nintex Workflow Cloud, for its visual process mapping and management capability, Nintex Promapp, and its highly-rated document generation app in the Salesforce ecosystem, Nintex Drawloop DocGen.

"We prioritise software security at Nintex and have safeguards in place to ensure we deliver on that promise," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "These latest independent examinations of our cloud-first automation platform, process mapping and document automation solutions offer the Nintex global community continued assurance that our technology is being safely and securely managed in the cloud."

The System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 report covers Nintex Workflow Cloud and its key functional components: Nintex Workflow and Forms, Nintex DocGen, Nintex Xtensions, and Nintex Analytics. The SOC 2 report for Nintex Workflow Cloud is a significant milestone as are the SOC 2 Type 2 audit reports for Nintex Promapp and Nintex Drawloop DocGen. It means that enterprises can leverage cloud-based solutions from Nintex with confidence as the software meets rigorous, industry-standard criteria for security and risk management developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. These new SOC 2 reports validate the effectiveness of the security controls in Nintex Workflow Cloud, Nintex Promapp and Nintex Drawloop DocGen finding no instance in which a security control was not in place or was ineffective.

Information security is a concern for nearly every organisation, but it is especially important for the growing numbers of companies that rely on cloud services and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. These favourable reports on Nintex process automation management demonstrate Nintex's ongoing commitment to ensuring the careful protection within its global community of customers and partners located in more than 90 countries.

Copies of Nintex SOC 2 reports are available by contacting security@nintex.com. Please note that a current NDA must be in place before a SOC 2 report can be released.

Media Contact:

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg